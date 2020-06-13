Fifty different states. Fifty different governors. A president who would not take control of the shutdown. American citizens who have enjoyed total freedom since they were born. And now the pandemic. It will take some time to decide who was right in decisions with regard to shutdowns, who was wrong, and who should have been making decisions in the first place.
Unfortunately, many made hard decisions based on what others were or were not deciding to do. Some hung tough in spite of those other decisions. Some governors faced demonstrations, threats, and even armed protesters while trying to calm the situation and speaking to the public.
We are surrounded by or in proximity with Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin here in the northeastern part of Illinois. Yet look at the orders of the various governors. Indiana, the home state of the vice president, has been wide open for weeks. On the other hand, Illinois, with its Democratic governor, has been more cautious. Michigan, again with a Democratic governor, affectionately called “that woman from Michigan” by our dear president, has been the most restrictive. Wisconsin has been a bit quicker to open.
During this period of closures, I have traveled some between Michigan and Illinois, where I was finishing up my law practice. As such, I have observed the friction between Washington and these various states and their leaders. The president has refused to make a nationwide set of rules. He has said that he believes that the virus is not so bad, and then he dropped the decision of closure on the individual governors. A neat political trick. If he is wrong about the virus and reopening, he can now blame the states. If he was right that it is no more dangerous that the flu, he can tell the world, “I told you so!”
But let’s look at the facts that we do know and what others have said about closures. I have read recent columns by other contributors on everything from wearing or not wearing face masks, to the rights of Americans to defy governmental orders and do what Americans do — that being anything they want. I am appalled with the illogic of some of those contributors.
The use of face masks is an interesting requirement. It is not for the wearers health but those around the wearer. It stops the wearer from spreading the virus. While it may lessen face touching, it is a non-selfish way to protect others. Those who do not wear the mask seem to be basically egotistical people who do not care about others. Their freedom overrides the health of others.
To suggest that there is no need for a face mask or that one has the individual right to do as one wishes, may sound American, but in truth, it defies logic, science, and the kind of attitude that made America great in the first place, sticking together against a common enemy. The virus is just that, a common enemy.
The idea that American freedom outweighs any restriction on our way of life is plain foolish. We have many laws that restrict those freedoms. Freedom of speech does not allow yelling “fire!” in a crowded theater. In the case of war, we had a draft. It was illegal not to register and not to go when called. I don’t know of a stronger limitation of our freedom. To pay taxes on our income, not to rob our neighbor of his property even though he has more than us, or not to slander someone with untruths are all restrictions of our American freedom. Why is it so hard for these people to accept that having to wear a face mask is not an infringement of a freedom but rather a protection for our nation?
A second group failing to follow the simple rules of disease containment are our youth. They do not socially distance themselves in the slightest. Being apart six feet is for the health and safety of both parties as well as the entire community. A simple solution to lessen the spread of the virus does not seem that difficult.
Many of the recent protesters of the killing of Mr. George Floyd have ignored social distancing, causing serious concern for the continued reduction of the disease curve. While I strongly agree with the basis of the protests, some common sense should also prevail. I was there in 1967 and was in attendance at one such protest against the war in Vietnam with perhaps half a million in attendance. But we didn’t have this side threat to our health. While I do understand that large numbers do indicate the amount of support for an issue, I see most people shown in the news are without masks and without any distancing. On the contrary, a recent protest in Grand Rapids, Michigan, had almost 100 percent of its participants wearing masks and trying to stay a bit apart. Is it due to the governor’s stricter policy, or more obedient citizenry?
I get it that Americans are not patient people. Our news cycles often lasts only a day or two. Our leader communicates in tweets. We want things fast and over. But the virus does not, apparently, get bored. It has not diminished in days. You hunker down in your home and all is fine, but you go outside and it is waiting for you.
Of course, there is the economic side. There is fear of not being able to pay one’s bills or even getting that job back. Businesses will die and with that goes employment. Stores that were barely surviving due to the internet and Amazon will be further threatened. Our Congress has done what it can to help with unemployment and lack of business. These measures will help some individuals and small businesses survive, but we also know that this additional federal and state debt will haunt our future generations. But so did the costs of World War II and we survived and were more prosperous in the long run. Let’s make the battle against the virus and not against each other. Let’s be the United States.
