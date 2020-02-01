When I first heard the words “OK, Boomer,” I didn’t have a clue what it meant and whether it was derogatory or not. So, I did some research. It appears that the line came from a 25-year-old member of the New Zealand Parliament. When another older opposition representative tried to interrupt her, she dismissed him by saying, “OK, Boomer” and continued with her point. It seems that the average age in that body is north of 50, and perhaps, she was tired of that generation making the laws.
While the term is slightly derogatory and certainly dismissive, I get the point. As we head into a very uncertain decade, we should welcome the thoughts of the next generation and know that they might be taking the reins. Perhaps, we have run our race.
So, who are boomers? We know that there are millennials born between 1981 and 1996. Then, there are the Generation Xers born between 1965 and 1980. So, does that make boomers all the people born before 1965? The term came from the baby boom after World War II. So, I am not a boomer. Maybe just an OF? What is interesting is that the leading political candidates for the presidency are boomers or older. With Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg born during the war, and Elizabeth Warren and the president closely thereafter, the younger generation is not that well represented. Should the boomer-plus group rule one more time?
My advice is that those of the younger generation at least seek the counsel of this older group at times. We do have some history, whether good or bad, and we have learned from it. Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg, you weren’t even born yet when our country exploded into turmoil over the war in Vietnam. There still might be some things we can share with you to make life go a little smoother.
We watched our presidents lie to us, such as when they included dead civilians in the infamous statistical body count given daily in Vietnam. They led us to oppose any government that even thought of communism. We watched four students shot to death by our government troops at Kent State. We watched the most horrendous political convention ever in Chicago in 1968. We believed that the person who disclosed the Pentagon Papers in 1971 was a bad guy until the truths he released made us aware of how we were being played by our government. We saw Richard Nixon lie to us and lose his job. We have a lot of history to rely on in our decision making. Think about the lack of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as well.
While most of us are willing to give up our future place in the history of America and where it goes from here, we older generation do love our country. We do believe that we have made steps in integration. People of any color can eat at a restaurant, play on the Alabama or Ole Miss football teams, as well as become president of the United States.
We are readers, be it newspapers, magazines or books. We love the printed word as it stays with us and is ingrained into our brains. We have attended schooling with the best of teachers and professors. We have achieved more equality for women. While we have fought wars on a smaller scale, we haven’t had a world war since 1945. We have cured polio and have fought new diseases like AIDS. We have invented tests for solving crimes, such as DNA, and have prevented or at least limited wrongful convictions. We take more courses from colleges to stay abreast. We even try to understand cellphones and the internet with all their advances. We have given up our antiquated ways of land lines, maps and encyclopedias for cellphones, the GPS and Siri.
We have read with some concern that there is a decreasing number of students applying for and entering college. We have accepted children born out of wedlock without shame. We have learned to accept those who are gay, even electing a gay mayor in Chicago. Yes, you younger generation, we are trying to accept your inventions, mores and changes in our daily living. Whether they are all good or not is something many of us debate, at least in our minds and not aloud.
While we are not quite ready to give up the reins completely, we do know that we are behind the times in some of your favorite areas. We do still, however, have something to give, while perhaps not in new inventions, but in history and literature, social sciences and even in civility. We must learn to accept the differences among our peers. Many of us are concerned with the new legal positions on drugs and marijuana, and incarceration, but we will watch.
So, gen xers and millennials, it is time for a new generation of thinkers and writers, doers and planners, and, most of all, achievers. Ask our opinion, but don’t take it as Gospel. We grew up with our parents saying our downfall would be Elvis Presley. Not all that parents conclude turns out to be right. We might disagree with your direction at times, but it is soon your ship to guide, and we wish you fair winds and smooth sailing.
