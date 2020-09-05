We have now watched two weeks of political blustering, totally different approaches to being elected and enough untruths to embarrass the worst of politicians. I wonder what we would have to stomach if there were a real third party this year in a serious position.
I watched Joe Biden make the best speech of his career. It was heartfelt and honest in most ways. There was neither name-calling nor slurs. It was straightforward, pointing out where our president has failed. Compare this to the opening of the Republican Party convention where Donald Trump Jr. called him Beijing Biden. Later, he was called the Loch Ness monster. Did anyone call the president Ronald McDonald or Putin nee Trump? Is it now the party of manners and taste versus the nasty world of Trump and his gang?
Think about this. Trump has been aligned with Jeffrey Epstein and Jerry Falwell Jr. Add to this, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and Michael Flynn. All have done prison time. Trump would be there himself but for the Republican-led Senate giving him a pass on being impeached. Now we see that the president’s top advisor, Steve Bannon, has been arrested off his multi-million dollar yacht and charged with stealing millions from a fund supposedly set up to help Trump at least meet one of his promises — build that wall. These are the people who have guided him during these first three plus years.
Now Kellyanne Conway has told the press she is resigning to “raise her children.” Who has been raising them for the last four years? Or does she see the writing on the wall? Her husband was one of Trump’s biggest nemeses with his comments through the Lincoln Project. He pointed out so often that the president is a man lacking the ability to run a country. So, perhaps, a deal was struck: you quit Trump, and I will resign from the group attacking him and disclosing his hundreds of lies.
I was inclined at so many points to turn off the TV. Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx or his other health experts? They finally chose not to drink the Kool-Aid and began speaking freely about the virus and how the president totally screwed up our country’s response. I must admit, however, he has made some smart political moves, perhaps ones not good for a united country, but ones from which he can argue that it wasn’t his fault. Those decisions were to leave all the closures, mask issues and even ventilators up to the states individually. He had it out of control by that point with most of the Republican-led states on the verge of being swarmed by COVID positives.
When the surge returned for having no or limited closures, he could blame the state. He took no responsibility. If I hear how it is under control and “I dealt with it” one more time, I think I am going to vomit. We have 180,000 plus dead in our country. It isn’t just the flu. It isn’t going to fix itself until every at-risk person is dead. Herd immunity. That is more like selective culling.
That leaves us with the economy. Even Vice President Mike Pence said they were going to make it great again, and again. If you have totally failed in three and a half years to make our country great, or even maintain it where President Barack Obama left it, why do you deserve another term as our leader? If you were a pitcher in the Major Leagues and you performed like this, the call to the pen would be automatic. You failed. I know he promised not to play golf during his term in office (ha) so maybe now he wants a mulligan since he has failed on his first shot.
Remember five of his promises? Make Mexico pay for the Wall. Repeal Obamacare. Pay down the national debt. Achieve 4% economic growth. And release his tax returns as he promised in 2014 if he ran for the presidency. Not only did Mexico not pay for the wall, it appears that Bannon and his gang stole most of the money given to build it by Republican backers. Obamacare still exists with no alternate plan even suggested. Our national debt did not go down. Since his inauguration, it was up $3.1 trillion before COVID and another $2.5 trillion more since then. The economy has not grown 4% one year since his election. And where are the tax returns? We sure didn’t hear about any of these last week in his multiple speeches.
Now, as a political scientist major and historical reader all these years, I haven’t mentioned the scariest part, in my opinion. How many know of Walpurgisnacht, the night of broken glass? Well, that is the pogrom on Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis took to the streets on Hitler’s behalf and, in one night, destroyed the cities, homes and businesses and shops of the Jews. Hitler came to power principally as a result of the severe terms of the World War I armistice. Those terms were so unfair to Germany, the United States refused to sign that document. The German people had no way to rebuild and restore their country. And along came a man with lies and deceit and convinced a majority of Germans that he could lead them to prosperity. He blamed the Jews for the problems of the country. And we all know what followed. No elections any more. Germany had its dictator.
In many ways, the path for Trump leading this country is division. Put the rich and the rednecks against any liberalization of our country. Make liberal a bad word. Make friends of Kim and Putin, who now both have no limit to their reign, as heads of their country. Even Trump kidded (I hope) about firing up the Democrats by chanting “eight more years” Monday night. Putin got rid of term limits, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump wants the same. Even more importantly, will he leave the office if he loses? Or will he claim fraud and hold on trying to disregard the results? Why does he defund the Post Office and talk about us not knowing the results of the election for weeks and maybe months? Is it part of his plan to drag himself out of a loss? We can see how desperate he is with the polls. If anyone had a right to fear the fairness of an election, it would be in the last one with Russia helping him out.
We know so little about the real way Trump has run our country. What kind of a man would have his sister and his niece both admit to his lifelong weaknesses and inabilities? I will bet you that no real Trumper has even read Mary Trump’s book or watched any TV news channels but Fox. Even Fox had to put pressure on one of its commentators when Attorney General William Barr leaned on billionaire media mogul, Rupert Murdock, to slow the commentator down in his criticisms of Trump. He was reassigned. Is that America or is it just the rich making sure they get richer at the expense of those who don’t have millions?
I will receive criticism from many Daily Journal readers who have been under the effects of the Kool-Aid for the last four years. I am ready for that, but their unwillingness to face the facts and listen to both sides before they vote is sad. It appears, after the two conventions, it is the determined and caring versus the incompetent and the nasty. Hold on America, Laura is not the only hurricane passing through. Keep a Republican Senate, Biden as president and liberalism is under control. The American way.
