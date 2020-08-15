Last week, I read my daily dose of USA Today and was hit with two acts that had incredible catastrophic results, almost exactly 75 years apart. On Aug. 6, 1945, an American bomber B-29 named the Enola Gay dropped a 9,700 pound uranium bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. On August 4, 2020, an explosion of a deadly compound called ammonium nitrate exploded in the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon.
Both caused massive losses of life and injuries. Both were caused by carefully engineered explosives, but there the comparison stops. The decision to drop the world’s first nuclear bomb was a carefully thought out decision. The blast in Beirut was merely based on what appears to be blind stupidity.
The headline for this article is based on words written in the log by the co-pilot of the Enola Gay, Capt. Robert Lewis, after the release of the world-changing bomb over civilian targets in a densely populated city.
In the summer of 1945, America and its allies had won battle after battle against the failing Japanese armies. Bases had been established in formerly held Japanese strongholds. In fact, Tinian Island was one of those bases that had been converted to American landing strips for bombers. In late July, the Enola Gay first appeared on Tinian runway 4. Other pilots and crew were not allowed to approach that airplane (including my old friend, the late Col. James Kasler).
On July 26, the USS Indianapolis had delivered the two atom bombs to Tinian for the upcoming raid. Four days later, that ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine. Of the 1,195 crew members aboard, only 316 survived, including the late Rusty Brandt of Clifton. This sinking was to become the single largest disaster in U.S. Naval history, but Tinian had its bombs.
President Truman had been informed of the most complete data available. This included the number of deaths, mostly civilian, that would be lost in Japan if such a device were to be dropped. At the same time, he was given estimates of the loss of American and Allied lives that would be lost with a land invasion of the Japanese mainland. It was believed that without such an invasion, Japan would not surrender. The cost in Allied lives in the invasion on D-Day was well known as were the losses in the invasion of Iwo Jima in February of 1944. Dropping two such bombs would minimize loss of American lives. Germany had surrendered and the entire world war might be over if Japan surrendered before such an invasion. That incredibly tough decision was made with as many facts as could be gathered by our President Harry Truman.
At 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, the Enola Gay dropped the first nuclear weapon to be used on a civilian population. It is estimated that 70,000 people were killed instantly by the explosion which had a radius of around a mile. Three days later, on Aug. 9, a second such devise was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, interestingly a secondary target due to weather over the primary one. This time 40,000 people were instantly killed. Japan, probably unaware that we were out of atomic bombs, surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945, and the war was over.
By 1950, the number of deaths attributed to those blasts reached 200,000 as those who survived the blasts succumbed to burns, radiation sicknesses, and cancer. No nuclear weapons have been so used since. In those 75 years, however, President Trump has withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran. His talks with North Korea to limit its nuclear plans have stalled. Also, the administration has suspended compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and has abandoned the Open Skies Treaty that President Bush negotiated with the collapsing Soviet Union.
Now we have a rogue nation with leaders who overthrew their existing government dozens of years ago having a catastrophic explosion in their capitol city. Beirut is on the coast and has a port directly adjacent to its major downtown area. Hotels populate the area as well as businesses and residences. My next-door neighbor’s daughter, son-in-law, and children were living in that area until six months ago. Tension in that area caused the mother and children to return to the United States and live with our neighbors. The husband was required to stay in Beirut for a few months and then was transferred to another city in the Middle East as he was heavily involved in the hotel management business there. Recently, he was transferred to New Orleans and came back to the U.S. a couple of weeks ago to quarantine. He has learned that his former hotel in Beirut is totally destroyed and all the windows in their 15th floor apartment facing the port are gone.
We are now learning that the cause of the devastation was a fire that ignited those tons of high explosives, explosives that were confiscated from some ship somewhere. Did this government make the world safer with this confiscation? Or were those tons of explosives to be used for Lebanon’s own purposes? In either case, why would any sane leader leave these explosives in ships moored in the harbor or stored in silos immediately adjacent to the downtown area of their largest city? Would we store such lethal explosives in New York’s or Chicago’s harbor? I certainly hope not.
As I thought about these two horrific events, I wondered, with the help of passing decades, if the two atomic bombs had to be dropped on civilians to end the war. What if President Truman had said to Japan, “Watch this.” And we then dropped one nuclear bomb in a remote mostly unpopulated area of Japan. The potential devastating effects would have been clearly visible to the Japanese leaders. If no response came, then drop the last one. Those two bombs did not substantially cripple the Japanese in defending against an invasion. They were dropped to show the Japanese what we could do if they didn’t surrender immediately.
Hindsight is so wonderful — and completely useless with regard to the original decision of dropping these bombs on civilians or storing massive explosives next to your most important city. But it does give one pause. I know that the casualties are in no way comparable, and I have read of the remorse the crews of those two American bombers have suffered over the years. I would hope that the leaders of all nations make decisions based on well thought-out planning, and not merely for political or convenience reasons. I am sure that Harry Truman went to bed with his lovely wife, Bess, tossing and turning over his decision many a night. While he didn’t have to fly the airplane, or live in Hiroshima, it’s a tough job being the president some days.
