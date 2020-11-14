As I went to bed at midnight election night, I was worried that we were going to have four more years of a demagogue. When I awoke on Wednesday morning, I saw a slim ray of hope. As the days progressed, I gained even more hope. Not just that we had voted out a would-be dictator, but that the Republicans had a good chance of holding control of the Senate. Does that surprise those who called me a RINO? I suppose. But I had hoped all along for a balance. Not the incumbent, but also not the extreme liberals trying to run our country.
I was raised a very conservative man. My party connection was Republican right through Bush II, and until President Obama ran for this highest office. I have a hard time accepting stupidity. When John McCain chose his vice, I just couldn’t believe it. The woman who could see Russia from her home.
My trouble with Trump started with his refusal to show his tax returns. Why? Because they would show his failures as a businessman even though he was proclaiming his brilliance? Why else? A very smart local banker once had a drink with me at old Dearborn Square. He was, in my terms, quite wealthy. He confessed to me that the second million dollars earned is a lot easier when someone gives you the first one. How true. For those reasons, I believe one must study what the son has done rather than just accepting his wealth as a matter of his genius. I believe that about Trump, and I believe that about Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Old family money does not, on its own, show brilliance in the beneficiary of that inheritance.
Was I a Biden fan? Not really. I wanted a semi-conservative smart person to run my country. Trump had already proven that he was incapable. How can you deny the virus? How can you say that we are turning the corner when the epidemic is rising at the highest rates ever? I understand that the uber rich and the rednecks of America are his fans. Don’t torch our wealth with those super taxes. Don’t close our economy in spite of the risk. Don’t let those liberal/communists/socialists run our country’s business. And don’t let smarter non-whites take our jobs. It hurts to admit it, but that was his base, and he played to it.
So now let us move on. It is great for women and people of color to have a vice-president who is one of them. It is about time. But Kamala Harris is not the first black officeholder; Obama was. So the biggest distinction is that she is a woman. I believe that is great, but now let’s move on and accept people of all colors, male or female, or those who hold different opinions on marriage and sexuality. It is 2020, not 1920.
I read where United Arab Emirates has recently passed a set of laws that permits cohabitation of unmarried couples for the first time, while it does not specifically permit homosexuality. They will allow the use and sale of alcohol in their country. They also outlawed criminal events, so-called “honor killings.” Agreed that they have a long way to go, but for a Muslim country to make such moves should show the world that those preconceived notions of yesterday should be over in the present day. Sure, it was done to make visitors more welcome and to bring in investments, but at least they moved closer to the present. Recognizing the power of the woman has to come as well. What a waste of talent it is to shut them out.
Our immediate agenda should be for Trump to get over his snit that he was defeated by 4 million votes. He again looked like a fool to the world when he proclaimed his premature victory. There was no fraud that made any difference. Even the top Republicans admit this. It is merely his narcissism and egoism that prevent his concession speech. He will not admit defeat because he cannot accept it.
An orderly transition has followed every previous “dethroning” in our country. We are not a third world country where the defeated candidate refuses to accept the will of the people and declares cheating and fraud as a way to retain that which he doesn’t legally deserve. If he refuses to leave the White House in January, he will go down as the biggest buffoon of all times. If he were truly an American in search of the best for his country, he would step aside as the people wished, join forces with the transition team to attack the virus, get some type of agreed stimulus package, and then help get this country secure and on track for recovery. Can his damaged ego permit this? I think not.
We still have two Senatorial races in January from Georgia. In spite of what my readers may think, I want a Republican Senate. I do not believe in what the far left wants at all. Sure, raise taxes a bit on the super-rich, get some checks to the unemployed, get vaccines for the country, and fight unreasonable health and drug costs. But that is a middle-of-the-road position, not unlike what the former Republican Party stood for.
The next thing the Republicans need to do is start finding a candidate who still believes in the middle position; one who can be elected in 2024. Biden will be almost 82 at that election. That is too old, so be ready to take back the reins. Don’t let liberalists, such as Bernie Sanders, come in because we, Republicans, couldn’t propose a candidate who could attract a following of Middle America. But don’t reply with worn out candidates like Ted Cruz. He kept Texas wide open and now has the largest spread of COVID of any state in the nation. God did not pick on Republican governors, but COVID does pick on stupidity.
You were an embarrassment this time, Republicans. You kissed the ring of an unqualified and unfit man, and it cost you the presidency. Let’s not let it happen again. Make ultra-right extremists, the Proud Boys, and the White Supremacists be the RINO, not the normal middle-road Republicans. Get back to reality as a party, and I will be with you, God willing.
