Over the last several months, we have seen two of the branches of our federal government in action, whether we approve of it much or not. We have seen the House impeach the second branch, then, the Senate let it go without evidence or witnesses, and now, we see that second branch in action with pardons. Not exactly actions that improve or expand our country’s health, wealth, or honesty.
Now, it is the turn of the third branch, the branch that is not elected nor has to fear not staying in office. Our Supreme Court is just that. Neither the legislature nor the executive branch can override it, yet it can override just about everything. Once one of the nine justices is appointed by the executive branch and approved by the Senate, he or she is there for life or until retirement. It is the final word.
As that branch seats itself for the spring term, many issues are before it; most of them already argued and just waiting for a decision. How that will play into the political system and the upcoming elections is yet to be seen. Chief Justice John Roberts has insisted the public should not view the court as just another political institution. Many question that. In some ways, historically, it has proved to be true. Quite often the appointment by a president of a candidate with a particular persuasion has yielded a surprising voting record for that appointed justice. Justice Earl Warren, appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower, voted much more liberally than expected in his reign in the court. There is talk, based upon his questions during oral argument, that newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch might well be open to joining the four liberal justices in key areas of awaited decisions, principally in the discrimination cases for LGBT workers.
Cases awaiting decisions include the president’s tax and other financial records, abortion, LGBT rights, immigration, guns and even the environment. The justices were to gather last Friday for the first time in a month to put the finishing touches on opinions that have been argued, as well as deciding what new cases to allow, including the umpteenth revisit to Obama Care.
One case involving 700,000 people is the actions of the administrative branch to end the work permits for those immigrants who were brought here as children by their parents. This Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was introduced by President Barack Obama to shield these participants from deportation. Many of these children have no memory of the country of their birth. The administration has sent many mixed messages in this area in the last two years. It now may be the court’s turn.
In December, the Court heard arguments regarding a New York City ordinance that barred people from transporting legally owned, unloaded and locked handguns from their homes to shooting ranges, or even second residences. Some changes already have been made in that ordinance that may make the ruling rather moot, but the outrage over it has far-reaching support.
Obamacare comes up on a rather interesting set of facts this time, more specific than in earlier rulings. A Texas District Judge held the entire act unconstitutional on the mere basis that the Legislature had modified the act to eliminate the financial penalty for not having insurance. He ruled that this modification rendered the health insurance requirement unconstitutional in whole. The lawsuit was filed by Texas and other Republican-dominated states. The Appellate Court agreed with the District Court judge but ordered the judge to redo his analysis about the rest of the law. The Supreme Court has been asked to rule on this even before such modification is made by the lower court judge. The present administration, which has long tried to kill the entire act, is on Texas’ side while Democratic- led states and Democrats in Congress have urged the Court to take up the matter now. We shall see.
And there is again the constant disagreement on abortion and women’s rights. Four years ago, the court struck down another Texas law (imagine that) regulating abortion clinics, citing that the law placed an undue burden on women seeking an abortion, in violation of their constitutional rights. Now there is an almost identical case over a law from Louisiana. The only difference may be the makeup of the court now as opposed to then. The one big change is the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy with his replacement being Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Can the five Republican appointed justices, Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh take the steps to fully retreat from Roe v. Wade, the seminal case from Texas in 1973?
One may believe Justice Roberts with his apolitical comments about not being in the political mix of government, but the same states keep bringing up similar statutes to change the direction of America and its legal rulings. We should give thanks we are not yet a complete dictatorship and clear thinking, intelligent, and brave justices can face the power of the other branches to do what it thinks is right for the times.
More interesting politically sensitive cases will arise in late March when the court takes up the president’s effort to kill subpoenas from Congress, and his claim that he can’t even be investigated during his term in office. Didn’t some guy in Germany in the 1930s make a similar argument and then dismissed the court system? May the Supreme Court make the legally right and not the correct “political” decision.
