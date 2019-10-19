I wrote an article about the legalization of marijuana and was called a curmudgeon by my oldest child. I was out of the times. As the legislatures legalize its sale throughout the country, it would be easy to say this 76-year-old was past his prime, and he should get with the program.
I read with interest the debate about permitting the sale of marijuana in Bourbonnais. Both sides have a point. For the village, it is revenue. I won’t buy the convenience argument if Bradley and Kankakee have dispensaries. So, it must be about money.
This brings me to a larger subject and with some affect on our woeful political arena at the moment. The first is the position of our younger population with regard to growing up and assuming a position in the adult world. One article I read was why 30 is the new 20. On my 16th birthday, I was at the drivers’ licensing station in Kankakee and, by nightfall, was a licensed driver. Almost every kid in my class was licensed within a few weeks of that magnificent birthdate. Not any longer. In 1983, about half of our nation’s 16-year-olds carried a valid driver’s license. By 2014, fewer than 25 percent had their licenses.
There appears to be a greater ambivalence for teens to accept adult activity than any previous generation. The development trajectory has slowed. Those in their 20s also are taking on adult responsibilities much later. This “emerging adulthood” is being slowed. The young are staying in school longer, often not completing college in four years, marrying later and having their first child later as well.
There is less motivation to drive a car or drink alcohol and less dating experience. They live at home longer and do not seem to have that motive to get out and make it on their own that my generation had. There is no compulsory military service that forced an 18-year-old male to leave home and serve his country. Researchers openly have stated teens are gravitating toward what they call “virtual freedom” they find in their smartphones, rather than the real world around them.
Perhaps the picture each day of our national conflict turns them further away from being a part of what once was called “the silent majority.” Or perhaps it is now the opposite. Parents now might shelter their children from the awful things the world now offers with increased drug overdosing, gang wars in parts of our cities or mass shootings in places considered quite safe. It might be easier for the parent to keep parenting and not stress what was stressed to us: that we were capable and competent to meet the world as it was.
There is another side to this slowing into adulthood. As our society ages, life expectancy increases, retirement moves to an older age and perhaps the feelings of young parents are there is plenty of time to have their children take on adult commitments. After all, they are going to live into their 90s.
I do not have a Facebook account, nor Instagram, nor do I tweet. Many wonder why I do not, especially my own children. So, I am an old timer in that way, I guess. I do not constantly look at my phone. At worst, I search the internet for news or correspondence. That makes me a curmudgeon in the eyes of many. I read real books and printed newspapers. I would rather call someone than text them. It seems a series of texts takes longer than a simple phone call, but what do I know?
I was in college at 17, touring Europe at 19, fully employed at 24 and in the military just short of 25. That was how we were raised. We didn’t take off a year in between college as we would have been drafted and sent to Vietnam. Did that adult pressure make me more or less of a citizen, more or less of an American or more or less of an industrious member of society?
As we approach our 60th year since high school graduation, I remember writing an article on my 1960 class from Central of Clifton after our 50th reunion. I wrote of the many members of that class who had made a successful life and the various occupations they had chosen, some since the age of 18. Then, I view the generation of my children’s children. The pressures are different, to be sure, but I worry about this coming generation’s will to make our society a “great” society, as we hoped to do. There appears to be a lack of commitment to the good of our community and country. I see the rich getting richer, the poor getting poorer and the middle class disappearing, and I worry.
Maybe the answer for me is it is not my problem. Maybe whoever wins the next election either will have us fall out of our No.-1 world position or have another great war. Certainly, it is their right, but I wish they would just study a bit more history. It is their world to save. The same might go for the legalization of marijuana here. Yes, it takes the sale out of the criminal’s hands and makes money for the various governmental bodies. But as stated quite well by a local woman last week in a letter to the editor, perhaps there is nothing wrong with having one safe haven in Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!