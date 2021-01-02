There have been historic times when our nation was divided. Just think about 1860. Lincoln is elected president, and his country is about to divide in half and declare war on each other. One can only imagine the feelings of the American people at that time. Armies are being formed. Men are drafted to fight other Americans.
And over what? Basic differences in what the government can or cannot do to its citizens. The Emancipation Proclamation was mere ink and the division was happening. It would last for over four years with the loss of 620,000 American lives. This was more than any other war in our history. World War II saw the loss of 405,000 American lives and the nearest numbers to those of the Civil War.
So this war was fought over ideals and rights. Unlike wars with foreign nations, it pitted only beliefs and not a fight with a foreign country. Other wars were fought for what was believed to be the protection of our people and our freedom. The Revolutionary War was fought for our freedom from Great Britain. The Spanish American War for rights to real estate. World War I was fought to help allies and friendly nations who were invaded and captured. Then there was WW II.
Recently, I read my fourth book by author Andrew Gross. I have written of him before when his historical fiction novel was not really fiction. He was telling the story of the brave men who parachuted into Norway in order to disrupt the development of heavy water by Hitler. That production was to precede Hitler’s first atomic weapon.
This time Gross again approached that war, but he did it from a totally different point of view in his novel “The Fifth Column.’’ Some of us have heard that term. It is often defined as a group of secret sympathizers or supporters of an enemy that engage in espionage or sabotage within the defense lines or national borders. Gross was not the first to write such a book. In 1937, as a precursor to WW II, Ernest Hemingway wrote a play with the same title.
Gross takes us back to the year 1939. America is not at war with anyone, but war is clearly boiling over in Europe and the Far East. The protagonist who had been losing a battle with alcoholism, gets involved in a bar brawl, and an innocent bystander is killed. He goes to prison. Upon his release in 1941, his wife will not live with him nor let him see his child. The child is being cared for part-time by a German immigrant. Neighbors, claiming to be Swiss with a strong German accent, are befriending the child and mother.
As the story unwinds, it is clear to our main character that these neighbors are really pro-Nazi Germans and are involved in some nefarious dealing. But being a Nazi or a supporter of the German war movement is not illegal. We are still not at war in the U.S.
One of the more interesting points of the story is to express the consternation of our country much as today. There are strong pressures not to join the war effort even though we are supplying England and France with vital supplies. That fall, the Germans sink an American ship carrying such supplies. President Roosevelt is quite undecided on what position to take. The East Coast, with its strong German population, totally opposes going to war against Germany even though it is being led by a dictator and the stories of atrocities are filling the air waves.
Here is a setting where we see the true working of a Fifth Column. The neighbors are followed by our hero to a site where he sees pro-Nazi meetings and discovers devastating plans of this group to cripple the East Coast once war is declared against Germany. Again, it is not yet December 7, so all of this is “legal.”
The book is worth reading. It gives one a sense of a country totally at a loss between one side and the other. When Pearl Harbor occurs on December 7, 1941, the country unites. War is declared against both Germany and Japan. Once again the united force of Americans will overcome terrible circumstances. Mistakes will be made, but the spirit will bring us through.
And here we are today. The presidential election is long over. Every recount increases the lead of Mr. Biden. Every lawsuit, clearly based on no evidence of fraud, has been rejected by our court system. In some cases the judicial orders of dismissal of these allegations are by judges who were appointed by President Trump during his presidency. Even Fox news is admitting some of their broadcast statements about voting machines and fraudulent count were totally incorrect.
No one really understands this man. Is he hoping by defying the long traditions of law and traditions of democracy that he can persuade Congress to violate the rule of law and vote against what the majority of the state’s voters and the Electoral College decided? That is an attempt to become a dictatorship. He even threatens to bring in the military to have recounts in the states he lost.
Did he threaten the security of our country with his withholding of briefings to Biden on national security? Does he fire key personnel because they didn’t back him? Are these attempts to reverse the results of the election for some perceived reasons or just anger that he lost? Can he find a worse lawyer than Rudy Giuliani? A sitting president got beat by over seven million votes? No wonder he is disgraced. Now even Attorney General Barr says the elections were fair, and he resigns rather than face Trump’s wrath! And now he hands out pardons to his criminal friends like Christmas gifts.
Let’s ignore the loser and work with the winner to beat the virus, help get the economy back where it should have been by now, get America vaccinated, and come together as a nation without something like WW II as the only hope for our unification.
