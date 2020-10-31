A few weeks ago I wrote of some Republicans drinking the Trump Kool-Aid. Now we are seeing some Republican U.S. senators, who may have been sipping some as well, getting killed in their own re-elections for that blind alliance with the president. That got me thinking. Where did the phrase “Drinking the Kool-Aid” really come from? The answer is tragic and fully understandable on how it may apply to these senators who are close to losing their elections. In their rather unbending devotion to their president, their voters are seeing through the fog he presented to our nation.
As I write this piece, almost everyone has made up his or her mind on the vote for a new president. Whether the millions truly get out and vote their convictions is yet to be seen. The polls were wrong in Trump’s last election and could be again, but the damage he has done to fellow Republicans may last.
So where did Kool-Aid come from and then get its rather sad second connection with blind trust and devotion? Well, Kool-Aid actually started with another hyphenated product: Jell-O. A man, Edwin Perkins, worked in his father’s general store in Hastings, Neb. He had tried Jell-O and persuaded his father to sell it in their store. He later manufactured his own homemade products including perfume, food flavoring, and a bottled beverage he called Fruit Smack, a fruit-based liquid concentrate. Perkins, however, had a problem with the small glass bottles as they broke easily in transport.
Perkins decided instead to dehydrate these fruit favored drinks. He added dextrose, flavorings, and food coloring. The rest is history. When his new product, which he named Kool-Aid, hit the market, there were only six flavors: orange, cherry, raspberry, grape, strawberry, and lemon-lime. By 1929, Kool-Aid was being distributed all over the country. He moved his operations to Chicago and finally trademarked the name in 1934. During the depression, Perkins halved the price of his packets, and it was one of the few treats that a family could afford.
In 1953, Perkins sold the brand to General Foods. Even today, a packet of Kool-Aid costs only about 20 cents and comes in 74 flavors. Some flavors no longer made have become collectors’ items, and a packet of Pink Swimmingo is presently listed on the internet at $400 for one still-sealed packet.
But how did this name become associated with the idea that drinking it would have one believing the weirdest of commands? That story involves a man named Jim Jones, founder of a religious cult known as the Peoples Temple. Founded in 1956 in Indianapolis, Jones later moved his following to California. It had the look of a communist community with everyone living together in harmony. But Jones wanted to rid his members from any government influences, and eventually landed his believing cult in a remote location in the South American country of Guyana.
In 1973, Jones leased a plot of land from the government there and set up his camp in the jungle. Originally there were only 50 followers working in this jungle as Jones stayed in the U.S. Jones himself quickly abandoned the U.S. for his jungle enclave when a newspaper article was going to be published here in the U.S. condemning this group as a satanic cult and included interviews with ex-members. Jones and several hundred Peoples Temple members left the night before the article was to appear.
The conditions in the jungle were cramped and the promised fertile ground for growing their own crops soon turned out to be false. To keep his hold on his followers, Jones would speak for hours over loudspeakers that were all over the camp and appointed armed guards to prevent anyone from leaving. Being in the middle of a jungle made leaving virtually impossible anyway.
A U.S. representative from California, Leo Ryan, having heard of the conditions in this new area now called Jonestown, decided that he would visit it since many of the members were originally from his state. Ryan brought a crew from NBC along with some relatives of the members in the camp with him. Ryan soon learned that many members wanted to leave the camp and return with him. He announced that he was willing to take home anyone who wished to go back to the U.S. A truck got them to an airstrip, but members of the cult opened fire with their rifles before anyone could board the airplane, killing Ryan and five other people there on the tarmac. The date was Nov. 18, 1978.
Jones knew he was in deep trouble. He assembled everyone in the camp, and fabricated stories that in retaliation, government troops would parachute in and kill all of them. He told them that the only hope was to commit the “revolutionary act” of suicide. Large kettles filled with grape-flavored Flavor-Aid (actually not Kool-Aid), cyanide and valium were placed in the pavilion. Babies and children went first, and then the mothers followed. Next came the other members. Guards convinced stragglers to drink up. All were dead within five minutes. A few members managed to escape by walking all the way back to civilization. In all, 918 people died; a third of them were children. This all for a belief driven into them by one man. Jones himself, sought to end his life with a pistol rather than the poison.
Every part of Jones’ religion was pretty much a lie. His followers were desperate people looking for any hope. We can see how that famous drink wrongfully got tagged with a second and chilling use of its name. Even today, we see religious cults arising on the strength and belief of a single man. Often times these men are not only self-possessed, but evil, yet desperate people choose not to believe what is in front of them. The 1970s were filled with stories of cults and such devoted followers. Patty Hearst being one such victim.
One of the early followers of Jones was Harvey Milk, who later became famous as the first openly gay member elected to the Board of Supervisors for the city of San Francisco. Ironically, he and the Mayor of San Francisco were assassinated just 12 days after the poison was being drunk in Jonestown. At least he didn’t drink the Kool-Aid, or rather the Flavor-Aid.
Sorry Kool-Aid, you deserve a better reputation. We all drank our fill of you when we were kids. Cherry won out with me every time.
