We Americans choose to see exceptional intelligence as a blessing and often hope our newborn child will have that incredible intellect as he or she grows. Well, maybe not. Studies have found many brilliant children are miserable misfits in life, have a higher percentage of suicide and often are bullied.
Precocious children often are dismissed as the product of pushy, middle-class parents. But while nurture and environment clearly play an important role in any child’s intellectual development, it is only one of the factors in a child truly being a genius.
Dinner conversations about world peace or economic issues will develop confident opinions in the child as he or she later views the world and how it is run. Having your child practice the violin five hours per day rather than twice per week will lead to a better chance of playing for the Boston Symphony. But in truth, high intelligence is somewhat different. If a child beams at the new toy, that is one thing. But if he takes it apart and reassembles it at age 2, hold on to your hat.
There are no really good measures of intelligence at that age, but certain skills and intense curiosity should give a clue. When it becomes time for intelligence measuring, these tests are only so good. Most IQ tests measure mathematics and verbal reasoning. These tests are on a “curve,” meaning the overall population falls within a given range. The standard IQ test we all hear about is based on a score of 100 being the mean. About 2 percent fall below a score of 70 and 2 percent go above 130. Whether these tests are language biased and somewhat directed at the more affluent families has been debated, but no better measuring stick has come along to seriously challenge the standard IQ test.
Those above a 130 IQ are thought to be qualified for Mensa, an international association of very bright people. Mensa has stated it has achieved the most culturally fair intelligence test for admission to their organization. One of the three purposes stated by Mensa as its basis for existence is for socialization among the super-bright people of the world. While there are other reasons for the association’s existence, it is interesting it provides a social atmosphere as a principal reason for its existence. Perhaps the following is why.
Research of bright children has given some disturbing statistics. A good start certainly is important in the mastery of this increased level of intelligence. It has been shown a child’s surroundings clearly will affect his or her speed of development. The number of words a parent has used with the child by age 3 has been found to closely correlate to the child’s academic success at age 9. One study showed a child born into a professional family might have heard four times as many words by the parents than a lower educational background family. Regardless, in the overall development of this highly intelligent child, success largely is achieved on the child’s own, rather than thorough superb parenting.
Another characteristic of the gifted child, regardless of socio-economic background, is an interest in the things around him or her with an almost obsessive nature. This has been called a “rage to master.” This feature of determination might affect the IQ measurement by merely having the individual outwork others. But in the long-term, the child’s brain is the overwhelming factor for high intelligence.
Now that we have the means to somewhat identify this genius child, how happy will that child be in life? Exceptionally intelligent children often are socially isolated and often disruptive, be it by boredom in the classroom or even basic disagreement with the way the class is being presented. Often, other children show their jealousy toward that child who doesn’t have to work so hard, scores incredible numbers on tests and often might be seen as the teacher’s favorite. One such young girl in England scored 162 on the Mensa test at age 12. That is the highest possible score for a person younger than 18. It also equated to the score of Stephen Hawking. Yet this rare ability has brought little joy to her. She has been bullied, has changed schools several times and has stated her “gift” is more trouble than it is worth.
The gifted child might well have incredible ability to master something such as math or geophysics but often is less able to adapt within the social environment, something so important in the growth and development of a child. Our world needs the minds of these young people to lead our future. As we conquer space and beat back diseases, we need the best and the brightest. While recognition of these rare but special talented children is important, their nurturing and socialization is paramount to maximizing their full potential.
I want to thank Maggie Fergusson and her article “The Curse of Genius” for much of this information and insight into the minds of those blessed or cursed with this high level of intelligence.
