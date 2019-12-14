As many people know, or have painfully found out, cellphones are not allowed in most state and federal courthouses. The painful part is if the visitors to the court do not know the rule, often times they must return to their cars, leave the phone, and then come back again for the security check.
I recently read an editorial from the Detroit News taking the position these rules are antiquated, and the 21st century should be embraced. The article then tries to support that position with two examples in which the public suffers from this ban.
The first was that, if allowed to have their phones in the courthouse, instead of paying 50 cents per page to the clerk for reproducing documents filed there, they could just photograph the pages on their phones and save the 50 cents per page. They claim this exorbitant price might preclude the public from accessing information they might need and are legally entitled to.
The second reason stated was some people commute to court and will need a ride later. They would need a phone to call for these rides.
As a practicing attorney for about 50 years, I have seen the courtroom from the days with no security save an aging bailiff, to today’s intense security just to get in the courthouse. Most courts allow attorneys to bring in their phones if they apply for a permit from a body such as the county sheriff. So, the need for communication by the attorney already has been met.
The idea the public should get free files with a cellphone just doesn’t ring (a pun?) true. One usually needs copies that are certified by the clerk, and this will not happen with photos anyway.
Arranging a ride is important, and especially for the poorer visitors might be a reason, just think of the days before the cellphone. A pay phone in the courthouse could simplify this concern. One courthouse has installed small locking boxes just outside the entry door. One can retrieve his phone as he leaves.
Now, let’s talk about the real reasons for no cellphones with the general public inside the courthouse. Talk to any judge. There is no way the owners of the phones can keep their phones silent. There are always some people who do not silence them, be it at a public meeting, a sporting event, church or movie theater. To have a room full of cellphones going off from time to time clearly will disrupt the proceedings on a regular basis.
Second, especially in jury trials, the jurors are told repeatedly they are not to conduct their own investigation, not read newspapers about the case or even discuss the case until they are sequestered in deliberation. What better way than a cellphone on your hip or in your handbag to break that rule. Let’s see if this guy has a criminal record. Perhaps there is a newspaper article about how that accident really happened. Does the defendant have insurance? Does the chief testifying witness have a criminal record himself?
The ability and the urge to go outside a case with cellphones in the jury room is huge. And that is one of biggest reason civil judges want the phones banned. One judge shared with me after a recent verdict was rendered, several of the jurors stated how relaxed they were during this time when they did not have to worry about who was texting them. They were at peace and could concentrate on their jobs as a jurors.
Recently, in a case in Peoria, a juror actually saw a fellow juror Googling on a cellphone. Was he looking for information on the case, or was he just not able to resist the urge to peek? The violation was reported to the bailiff, and the juror was removed. However, was the removal grounds for a motion for a retrial?
But those are not the largest reasons for the ban. Think of what takes place in courtrooms with gang-affiliated criminal cases. The cellphone in the back of the room can record the testimony of a witness. Worse than that, all these phones have cameras. Now, the face of the testifier can be shown to the gang for later retaliation. It is hard enough to get testimony from a witness when the gangs or cartel members are on trial. Now, add an 8-by-10 photo of the already reluctant witness.
The article in the Detroit News concluded, “As far as threats in the court, we ought to trust judges and bailiffs to adjust to modern times.” Are you kidding? These are the very people who need personal protection, clear heads without the noise and are the ones who must assure safety to the extent possible. They detest the possibility of an open cellphone invasion of the courts for better reasons than the converse convenience and cutting the clerk out of 50 cents per page. Pretty soon, these advocates will want to do away with the hassle of those TSA agents at the airports.
