As I contemplated a year-end/new year article, I was a bit unsettled on my views. 2019 will not go down as a happy year for our country. Then, I was listening to an old classic song by Aerosmith on Sirius/XM.
I well remember the 1970s, the turmoil, the division of our country as pro and antiwar, and the loss of a unified direction in our country. While I was not ever a huge Aerosmith fan, I listened to the words from that different time. The song was “Livin’ on the Edge.”
As I listened to those words, instead of taking me back to a different time, it made me think about the current state of our country. I felt depression sneaking in.
Many don’t know those lyrics from that Vietnam era with its chaos, the defiance of our laws, a time of great hatred. Through this division, the country, and perhaps the world, was making a huge change in American ways. Contempt for our government was rampant. The collision between candidates for our highest offices was distinct and full-on. The Democratic convention in Chicago was a battleground. What was depressing me was my memory of those times and how we have returned in many ways to those days.
“There’s something wrong with the world today
I don’t know what it is.
There’s something wrong with our eyes
We’re seeing things in a different way
And God knows it isn’t his.
You can’t help but falling
We’re living on the edge
You can’t help yourself at all …
If Chicken Little tells you that the sky is falling
Even if it wasn’t
You’d come crawling back again.”
As we end 2019 and enter 2020, I get the feeling that we, Americans, are again living on that edge. I have stopped listening to the proceedings and the Democratic debates. They both mean nothing. Our president clearly broke the rules, but the Senate will absolve him. Mr. McConnell, as a juror (he will vote at the trial) confesses that he has been talking to the defendant. How is that right under American jurisprudence? The incredible debates are a joke. Here is the party who wants to dethrone the presumptive king but at the same time are outing each other with no unity whatsoever.
Climate control is out the window even with the incredible weather shifts. Afghanistan continues as the longest war ever for our country without purpose or a plan. All those efforts of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev for world peace are out the window. The president’s new best friends are supposedly Vladimir Putin, a KGB-trained man, and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who breaks every promise he makes to our leader. With that we have lost the respect of our own allies who joke about our leader behind his back at world conferences.
We fight with China over trade perhaps forgetting that it was an ally as recently as WWII. Clearly, we do not have a national or international policy for our nation other than a strong military. I blame both sides of the political arena. Does it take another depression or major war to unite our country again?
On one hand, we seem to have no plan other than letting the rich get richer, the poor poorer and the middle class disappear. On the other, there are promises of free medical care, free college, free everything with not a chance of being able to pay for it.
For 2020, I hope for a leader who can unite both sides of the aisle and come to some reasonable plans for the future of America. We need transparency in our leaders, not hidden tax returns and personal gain by shaping decisions, while holding certain assets.
Some days, I am glad I am getting older. Soon, it will not be my concern or my problem. If Social Security dies, if China invades California, if Russia resumes its prior threatening power, so be it, I am gone. Wait a minute, I am leaving seven children and 12 grandchildren. It is not OK. America, get to work. Let’s make that work start now.
