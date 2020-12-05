As we sit around isolating ourselves from friends and families, we rue that we are so deprived during these times. Some even believe that requiring masks is a restriction of one’s rights as Americans.
Those who so believe do not remember history very well. How about the right to free speech, yet one can be arrested for yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. Until the 1970s, every young man had to register for the draft and had a good chance of being forced to enter the armed forces and get sent to war. Where were their rights?
We are so spoiled. One only has to think back (or read if one is too young) about the restrictions of freedom for the good of the nation during World War II. Yes, our homes were not being bombed as they were in Germany, Japan, Russia, England, and other countries tangentially in the war. All we had were mandatory blackouts and curfews. We had rationing of food. Some citizens were locked up in camps for merely being from one of the countries we were fighting. Now we get upset if the store is out of toilet paper.
So as I was thinking of the casualties of freedom we are now facing, I once again thought about my dear, departed friend, Wally Pieszka. His life before America was filled with loss of freedom, be it an invasion of his country by an enemy, being forced into labor in a concentration camp, and then forced into a foreign army and sent to the coldest city in Russia to fight an enemy that wasn’t his enemy. Now that was a loss of freedom. No wonder he so enjoyed our country for the last 63 years of his life. In some ways, it is comforting that he passed away the year before all of this pandemonium. As a very social person, if he had been alone in his home, he would have had some really depressing times.
As I thought about Wally, I realized that my last article about him was a gentle plea for contributions to replace the two angels that used to sit on his wife’s gravestone before vandals stole them. When I first wrote my article on that vandalism, I got requests from all over to take money to replace those two angels. Wally refused, but after our book was published, I made a pledge that upon his passing, I would raise enough money to replace those beloved angels. He agreed that after his death, it would be acceptable.
In June of 2019, Wally passed. Since there were no restrictions on gatherings, his funeral was well attended in Goodrich. Just down the road from the church was the graveyard with the stone over his wife’s grave and a place on it for his name and date of death, But no angels sat atop it.
I wrote that last article with a simple request of my readers. If they would like to make a small contribution of $10 to the Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich, we would use those contributions to replace the angels and any balance would go to Wally’s church.
The contributions came in from all over. California, Washington, Florida, and Texas as well as many from Illinois. I had stressed we wanted no more than $10 from each person. As always, some refused to follow the rules including my two sisters and one man who had an interesting story behind his reasoning for giving $100.
Prior to his death, Wally was having some difficulties living alone in his Bonfield home. His son and he finally agreed that an assisted living facility would be better. In spite of his years of self-dependence, Wally agreed and moved into such a facility.
Meals were served in a dining hall with open seating. Most residents were still capable of coming and going. I met Wally many times for a fast lunch or late afternoon cup of coffee. It was a lot closer than the home in rural Bonfield. Because of medical issues with his wife, a friend of mine, Dick Frey, had also moved the two of them into that facility.
One day when visiting Wally, I ran into Dick. He and I had served together for years on Kankakee Community College Board as Trustees. When I saw him in the dining room, he was laughing. He had a story to tell.
It seems that one day he seated himself at the same table as Wally. Wally still had quite an accent and Dick inquired where he was originally from. Wally told him Poland. With that, having read the book about Wally, he proceeded to tell Wally that he had this book about a Polish man that Wally should read. Wally smiled, pointed to himself, and said “That’s me!”
Wally and he were able to enjoy several meals after that and kept each other company. So I forgive you, my friend, for flaunting the rules. You had a chance to experience what I had enjoyed for so many years.
To finish the story of the angels, the church collected over $1,400, mostly $10 at a time. It covered the cost of the reconstruction of the gravestone with some left over for the church. The reason that this thank you is coming so late is that the ordering and constructing of the angels with steel supports took longer than thought. Then it was winter and a celebration that I wanted couldn’t take place at the cemetery. Next came the virus and we were all stuck in place with no gathering. So while this thank you is late, it is heartfelt from me and Wally’s family. The picture shows the final work.
While I cannot say when we can openly celebrate the life of this man at the cemetery, rest assured that we all are most appreciative of the caring so many showed for this most humble but unique man.
