I have been a diehard Clifton Central fan for years. It was with trepidation, as a grade-schooler, I watched St. Anne and a young man named Ray Ritzma come to our unique sunken basketball gym and terrorize our Comets. He was one of the first local players I recall who went on to play college basketball when he went on to Hope College in Holland, Mich.
The other first to play at that level was Kankakee’s Harv Schmidt playing for Illinois. I still remember when he was a lifeguard at the now-gone Kankakee pool. They had erected a basketball hoop at the far end of the pool so Harv could shoot baskets while on his break.
Then, I was off for college and later the military but returned home in time to watch and hear of a new terror for Central High from St. Anne. His name was Jack Sikma. I recall his play in the state tournament and read where he was going to attend Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington. I was a bit surprised he did not pick a Division I college, but his decision was to lead to great things.
My younger sister, Lori, was attending Illinois Wesleyan. One evening, as I was sitting at the kitchen table at my folks’ farm, a car pulled in the driveway. As we peered out the picture window, out came a very tall man, quite carefully as the car was a bit small for a man his size. Then, my sister got out of the passenger side, and this future Hall of Fame basketball star politely carried her suitcase to the back porch, waved to the family assembled in the window and drove off to his family in St. Anne.
Sikma chose Wesleyan because of its coach, Dennie Bridges, and because they played several Division I teams. It all worked out well for him. While at Wesleyan, Sikma developed a very special move as a center that became known as a reverse pivot or inside pivot, a move then used more by big men playing at the sport’s lower levels. It would serve him well in the NBA.
Sikma was picked in the first round of the NBA draft with the eighth overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics. That first year, he averaged more than 10 points per game with 8.3 rebounds, and Seattle made it to the NBA finals, losing Game 7 and the championship. The next season, he averaged more than 15 points and 12 rebounds and became an All-Star. With Jack sinking his last free throws, the Sonics beat the Washington Bullets in the seventh game for the championship. He now had the ultimate ring.
In his 14 seasons in the NBA, Jack played against 15 Hall of Fame centers, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With the SuperSonics, Sikma was selected to seven consecutive All-Star Games from 1979-85. In those seasons with the Sonics, he averaged about 17 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
But in 1986, after Seattle had missed the playoffs two years in a row, Sikma requested a trade. One of the previous general managers of the Sonics, when asked if he would ever trade Sikma replied, “I wouldn’t trade Jack Sikma for the resurrection of Marilyn Monroe in my bedroom.”
But that was not to be, and Sikma was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Coach Don Nelson felt he had acquired the missing piece to his puzzle. Sikma was to play five more seasons with the Bucks and made the playoffs every year. Despite being the team’s big man, Sikma was a superb free-throw shooter; one of the league’s best. In fact, when there was a technical foul against the other team, Sikma would shoot the free throws. He set a then-NBA record of 51 straight games without missing a free throw.
As often happens, Sikma was to face his old team in 1989 in what would become the longest game in the NBA since the introduction of the shot clock. The Bucks came away the winner after the fifth overtime. One wonders how he felt about that marathon game. Did he miss his old teammates?
But Sikma was not finished with Seattle and returned after ending his career in 1991. From 2003-07, he was an assistant coach for the Sonics. He then moved on to the Houston Rockets, and later he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves and lastly, the Toronto Raptors.
Basketball was his life, and precision was his mantra as one of the most accurate shooting centers in NBA history. As if that was not enough, he also led the league in defensive rebounds for two years with Seattle.
No wonder his time had arrived. After the announcement of his election into the Hall of Fame, alumni from Illinois Wesleyan, including his college coach, held a reception for him in Seattle, the now home of my sister. The picture shown here is their reunion 45 years after the luggage trek. Always the gentleman. My sister wants her friends to know she has not shrunk since college. It was just interesting standing next to a man 6-foot-11.
On Sept. 6, Jack Sikma was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. One of his presenters was none other than Abdul-Jabbar. One has to think quite hard to find a more successful professional athlete from our area than Jack Sikma. The “Wichert Wonder” has served our community proudly as a talented, devoted and respected athlete. Congratulations, Jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!