The year 2022 was an incredibly productive year for American scientists. Biopharmaceutical researchers conducted over 7,000 clinical programs, including more than 3,000 for cancer, 182 for cardiovascular diseases, 111 for Alzheimer’s, and 57 for Type II diabetes. Importantly, 77% of these therapeutics originated at small biotech companies working toward their first breakthrough.

And there’s just as much to look forward to in 2023, at least on the science side of the biopharmaceutical world. Companies are making major strides in addressing obesity, late-stage breast cancer and Alzheimer’s, and are even seeing promise in using mRNA (the technology which made many of the COVID vaccines possible) to develop new vaccines for RSV, HIV and the flu.

Unfortunately, 2022 also saw several policy missteps that could moot all the excellent work taking place in labs nationwide. The good news is that it’s still possible to reverse these adverse shifts.

Rachel King is the interim CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. The co-founder and former CEO of GlycoMimetics, she also serves on the board of Novavax.

