“Here in Illinois prioritizing equity is at the center of everything we seek to accomplish,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker says on his Facebook page, and “Illinois is the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” he recently said on Twitter.

Indeed, hardly anything comes out of the progressive majority in the General Assembly or the Pritzker administration that doesn’t include equity as a goal.

It would be easier to swallow Illinois’ high taxes and excessive debts if that goal were being met.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

