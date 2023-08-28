Sure you can keep your constitutional rights — as long as you’re ready to spend a fortune suing the government to use those rights.

That’s effectively the new policy of progressive lawmakers in Springfield and Washington. With ever-increasing frequency, they pass laws or rules that range from blatantly unconstitutional to highly suspect and certain to require exhaustive litigation.

It’s an irresponsible, frightening trend that is subverting fundamental constitutional protections.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

