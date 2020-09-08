Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.