According to members of the federal government and state and local governments, Americans have begun to flatten the curve in the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The excitement was muted — after all, trends easily can reverse — but real. Americans have abided by recommendations and orders. They’ve left their jobs to stay at home; they’ve practiced social distancing; in many places, they’ve donned masks. The result: a reduction in expected hospitalization and death. According to the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model most oft cited by members of the Trump administration, the expected need for hospital beds at peak outbreak was revised down by more than 120,000, the number of ventilators by about 13,000 and the number of overall deaths by August by about 12,000.
Here’s the problem: We still don’t know the answers to the key questions that will allow the economy to reopen.
First, what is the true coronavirus fatality rate? This question is important because it determines whether certain areas ought to be open or closed, whether we ought to pursue — Sweden style — a more liberalized society that presumes wide spread or whether we ought to lock down further.
We’ve seen case fatality rates — the number of deaths divided by the number of identified COVID-19 cases — but both the numerator and the denominator likely are wrong. We don’t know how many people actually have died of coronavirus. Some sources suggest the number has been overestimated, given that classification for cause of death, particularly among elderly patients, can be variable. Some sources suggest the number is dramatically underestimated because many people are dying at home.
Even more importantly, we have no clue how many Americans actually have coronavirus. Some scientists suggest the number of identified cases could be an order of magnitude lower than the number of people who have had coronavirus and not been tested. That would mean the fatality rate is actually far lower than suggested, even if the transmission rate is high.
Secondly, what are we expecting in terms of a second wave? The institute’s model simply cuts off in early August. It does not predict how many people will die in a second wave. This is the most important problem because experts maintain the virus is seasonal, which means we likely are to see more serious spreading in the fall. And that means we will be faced with either renewed lockdowns for large swaths of the population, with wide-scale testing and contact tracing or with the realization we will have to isolate those who are most vulnerable and let everyone else work.
Which raises the third question: What exactly can we do? Are we capable of rolling out tens of millions of tests during the next few months — and compelling people to take tests regularly because the virus is transmittable while carriers are asymptomatic? Can we create a contact tracing system for 330 million Americans — and are we willing to submit ourselves to one?
One thing is certain: Things cannot continue as they have been. Americans are not going to stay home for months on end, and they certainly will not do so on the basis of ever-evolving models, especially as statistics roll in that look like the lower-end model estimates in terms of death and the upper-end estimates in terms of economic damage. We need transparency and honesty from our scientific experts — we need to know what they know, what they don’t and when they hope to know what they don’t. We’re grown-ups, and we’re willing to follow their advice. But they need to start answering serious questions, or they will fall prey to the same lack of institutional faith to which all other American institutions seem deeply prone.
