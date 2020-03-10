Now that Super Tuesday is behind us, I will start out admitting I was wrong about Michael Bloomberg winning the Democrats’ nomination. I thought his money would buy his way in. It might be somewhat refreshing to know it didn’t, although a case could be made for really bad planning of getting in too late. Anyway, I was wrong — there I said it.
We now know the woke progressive Democratic Party has decided its preferred candidate is … an old white guy named Joe Biden. They will promise Elizabeth Warren something significant to get her to pull out soon, probably by the time you read this.
“Trump must be destroyed at all costs,” became the mantra inside Democrats’ headquarters going into the 2020 presidential election cycle, which for them, began the day Doanld Trump was elected president in 2016. “Let’s offer the people free stuff … and no laws either,” was their woke idea. “That will rope them in and destroy Trump.”
So, they gave the people candidates like Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg; threw in the ladies Warren and Amy Klobuchar, added some color with Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, then topped it off with the Asian-American Andrew Yang. Pick one — anyone. This was all in case nobody liked their ace in the hole, Uncle Joe. They knew it didn’t matter the candidate; in the end, it would be someone they would control to get back their power.
Then, something startling happened. Having candidates promising Americans everything they could ever want, with lawlessness to boot, Democrats inadvertently unleashed a monster. They are now horrified by what they birthed.
Starting as an insignificant joke they could control in the 2016 election, an ogre named Bernie Sanders now had a message catching on with too many new Democrats. Most older Democrats understood “normal” candidates were mostly lying about their promises — they were just practicing wokeness. The young ones must have missed a memo.
Crazy Bernie meant every word he said and was not to be controlled. He admitted he was a socialist-Democrat. People were actually believing in Bernie’s rhetoric. They wanted their free stuff. All of a sudden, the Bern was a force to be reckoned with. Even a heart attack couldn’t stop him. “Could they get him to have another one?” they surely deliberated.
I’m poking fun at the quandary of the Democrats, but in reality, it’s not funny, folks. Having left our children to an education system that no longer values American ideals, they instead instilled, inadvertently or not, a new system of ethics — no pride of country, no appreciation of our rich history and, ultimately, a strategy of controlled thought, much like a Bolshevik revolution.
Most sensible adults understand socialism, and its big brother, communism, has failed miserably throughout history. It’s to be regarded as a ridiculous philosophy never to be considered in a great capitalistic republic like ours.
And as if by divine intervention, the failures of socialism have been played out right next to us — first in Cuba and now at this very moment in Venezuela. Yet, Sanders zealots are oblivious to the plight of the poor Cuban or Venezuelan people, intent at instilling a collective system whereby misery is shared equally by all but a few.
And Sanders intends to be one of those few, so far amassing a fortune in the process of playing the poor schmuck while doing absolutely nothing in his government career.
Have we really sunk so low as an American citizenry to expect something from the toil of others?
“Tax all the billionaires,” they cry. There are 621 billionaires in the US, making up about 2 percent of America’s population. How much extra money do you suppose we can squeeze out of just 2 percent of the population before they leave the country, taking their companies with them? Hundreds of thousands of people would lose jobs. Billionaires are smart people with no intention of being “sugar-daddies.”
Did Barack Obama’s entitlement schemes unlock a Pandora’s box, unleashing ideas of lawlessness and a notion people thought receiving their sustenance from a centralized government was favorable? Have we forgotten the sacrifices our forefathers made for us to ensure that we control our government, instead of they us?
I appreciate everyone is entitled to their opinion and we all have one vote. And I understand our system of government has lots of warts — I write about them. But what I can’t comprehend are people willing to forfeit hard-fought freedoms, from a country the envy of the world, to become part of a nanny-state.
In my opinion, anyone seriously considering voting for Sanders, an act that has the potential to turn this country upside down, should be made to visit Venezuela before allowed to vote.
Ask yourself, if capitalism is so bad, why does the rest of the world want to come here?
