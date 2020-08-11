As you’re reading this, there is an experiment taking place which might confirm the China bug matter to be the hoax many of us think it is, or the legitimate pandemic shrieked about. We shouldn’t have to wait more than a month for answers either.
The 80th annual Sturgis Bike Rally is going on through the 16th of August, despite warnings the entire state is going to die. According to an Associated Press yarn, over 250,000 bikers are expected to attend this year’s event. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has not interfered with the rally, nor will she, as she believes Americans have rights.
I’m a “biker” myself, although I have not been to Sturgis … yet. I’m the type though that would pull a motorcycle behind my SUV to within 50 miles of Sturgis. Trading my shorts, shirt and flip flops, I’d don jeans and a T-shirt before riding the rest of the way.
Having admitted that, I’ve been to many biker bars and events, even during COVID. Based on those experiences, I can’t imagine there will be many bikers wearing masks. Historically, it’s hard enough getting some just to wear shirts, so pity the poor soul bringing up the mask issue.
Since the media revels in posting grim virus reports daily — which oddly doesn’t seem to affect Black Lives Matter rioters or funeral attendees of certain drug addicts and congressmen — the bug should go viral with all that reveling going on in Sturgis. A quarter-million people could possibly get infected, hacking up that bug everywhere between Sturgis and home, possibly even your town.
When all the reveling has passed and the party’s over, if everybody who attended departs this life horribly in quarantine, we might then have conclusive proof all those media warnings have been warranted, and I have been, to use one columnists’ word, foolish.
However, if there is very little uptick in serious infections creating massive hospital bed or ventilator shortages, and no vast spikes in deaths of us disgusting bikers, you suppose we can stop hearing the media reporting non-stop about the China bug and scaring the bejesus out of people? Might it then be considered comparable to other ailments, such as diabetes, heart attacks, bronchitis or in-grown toenails?
Methinks all those bikers are going to be just fine. There will likely be more deaths from drug and alcohol overdoses, or guys being shot by jealous husbands, than a bug from China. Rest assured, there will be lots of “positive” tests, but probably very few serious infections.
Folks, I’m no medical expert. The medical experts the media will allow you to hear are also going to inform you I’m an idiot. I readily admit the virus is a real medical concern that will unfortunately kill people, perhaps, even myself. But so might diabetes, driving cars or a myriad of other issues.
Sorry, but some of us just have no intention of living in fear from any of those issues. Masks are uncomfortable and represent compliance. Not to be heartless, but if you have an underlying condition or are just afraid, perhaps you should stay away from us. Everybody is not required by law to carry an EpiPen in case you have an allergic reaction, so why a mask?
We deplorables passionately believe this pandemic has been over-hyped by the Democrats and their liberal media propaganda arm. It’s a ploy to keep people frightened and submissive, the economy struggling and, above all, to battle Donald Trump in his re-election campaign. It’s also keeping Joe Biden in his basement to decrease his public gaffes. Eventually, it will be the reason Hidin’ Biden can’t campaign or debate, completely undermining the election process.
Are you aware of normal deaths, such as motorcycle crashes for example, reported as COVID? Are you aware of the positive COVID tests reported on people that did not actually take the test? (Read that last sentence again.) Wonder why?
Have you noticed the media only reports “medical professionals” aligning with keeping people scared and obedient? Any medical profession, such as the American Frontline Doctors Group, speaking against the “official” narrative is ignored or scorned.
The president recommends, and is supported by AFD, the cheap hydroxychloroquine drug. There are people who had the virus and claim it saved their life. These reports are met with contempt. There are politicians who have attempted to outlaw it, even though it’s been around 80 years. Instead, we are supposed to wait on a “rushed” expensive vaccine with no historical vetting.
I urge you to track reports concerning COVID results from the Sturgis rally, a Petri dish of sorts. If I’m wrong, the media will tell you non-stop until the election. And if right, the silence will be deafening. Watch and see.
By the way, there is no truth to the story Antifa plans on attending the Sturgis Rally. However, if they do, we can hope Sturgis makes it a pay-per-view event.
