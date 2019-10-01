As nobody would identify me as a golfer, I identify as a polemicist. It bears repeating, a “polemicist,” not a polygamist. I have only one wife and am quite content with her.
A polemicist engages in controversial writing intended to support a position with aggressive claims to undermine opposing positions. In my case, there’s usually a taint of sarcasm.
The trouble with being a conservative polemicist is the lack of thought or civility of most rebuttals. Folks not agreeing with my op-eds do so mostly with trivial derision. One insolent fella hopes I get run over by a truck. Another told me to move to Russia. These type responses are like playing Pigeon Chess. The pigeon knocks over the pieces, defecates on the board and struts around like it won.
With that in mind, concerning the Ukraine-Phone-Gate matter.
Phone-Gate is the new “Impeachment Flavor of the Month” against President Donald Trump. It concerns his conversation with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During a phone conversation last July, Trump asked for details about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who benefited to the tune of $50K per month to be an advisor on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, a position for which he was unqualified. This was while his old man was vice president. Turns out, an unnamed CIA whistleblower didn’t care for the content of the discussion.
The blower believed Trump was trying to gain advantage on Biden in the presidential race, as Hillary Clinton did in the 2016 campaign, rather than surmising Trump might be inquiring of an illegal act committed by a then vice president. In the blower’s mind, it was OK for Hillary to do it, but not the evil Trump.
So, the blower went to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to report the call. Turns out, said blower wasn’t listening in on the original call but using second-hand information, and that he works among the Democrat Party. Think he might have had an agenda?
The Dems hyperventilated over this news. Trump did “it” again.
Kicking the pandemonium into overdrive, presidential hopeful Bill Weld, suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome himself, shot his mouth off while on a segment of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” He maintained Trump talking to Ukraine was treasonous, and the punishment…execution. He was serious. Hosts, Joe and Mika, along with the other two improbable Republican candidates looked on nodding in agreement, as if this were common knowledge.
Evidently, Weld presumes if Trump were to be executed, it will increase his chances for gaining the Republican nomination and, hopefully, the presidency in 2020. I think my chances are about equal if I were to run.
The following day, Nancy Pelosi harrumphed she was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. Excuse me while I yawn here.
Democrats smelled blood and demanded the transcript of the phone call…” or else.” You might think Pelosi would have waited until after she had seen the transcript in order to ascertain the validity. (And by the way, if one already has been threatened with impeachment and execution… “or else” what?)
So, rather than tell Democrats where they could shove their demand, a remark most of us Chebanse folks would have blurted, Trump released the transcript. Absurdly, this is the third time a transcript of a Trump conversation with a head of another country has been leaked or given to the media. (Mexico and Australia being the others.)
What was in that transcript depends on your ideology.
If one believes our president was looking out for the best interests of the country to investigate if an ex-vice president unduly used his influence to grease his kids’ palm, then you might find the conversation to have been good governance by Trump. It was within his quest to drain the Swamp.
If you are a left-leaner with TDS, then you will naturally come to the conclusion your president was digging dirt internationally on a political opponent, as Hillary did in 2016, and should be thrown out of office immediately.
Now prove it either way.
This three-year disruption, Swamp Wars, pursuit by House Democrats and their media brethren of looking under every rock to see how they can “impeach” Trump out of office, before he wins it again next year, has gotten tedious, ripped our country apart and achieved absolutely no return in our tax investment of employing that circus called Congress.
In my opinion, the actions of the House Democrats are the individuals perpetrating high crimes and misdemeanors, and are perhaps guilty of treason.
Consider again the punishment for treason.
