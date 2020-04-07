Here I sit on day 18 of quarantine, listening to classic rock music at a decibel level my wife thinks absurd for a 63-year-old man. I’ve been playing albums from the mid-70s and, well, I listened to them loud back then, too. In addition to turning the music down, she also suggested I write something other than about politicians because it might be affecting my mood. Bah humbug.
We are fortunate to have grandchildren, ranging from ages 12 to 2. What a blessing. We sometimes wonder how we could have skipped having children and gone straight to grandchildren. It’s hilarious watching our three daughters arguing with their kids about the same issues we argued about when they were little. We’re so looking forward to the day our son experiences the joy of squabbling with a younger version of himself. Wait till those munchkins start getting drivers licenses.
Right now, because of the China-bug, we’re missing our grandkids … a lot, as I’m sure you are as well. We have an “Alexa” that we can talk to and watch them at the same time. Despite the wonders of technology, it’s not the same. They either ham it up or wander off in mid-sentence. You can’t hug, tickle or smell them either. (Having said that, there are times I’m not missing smelling that 2-year-old, regardless of how cute he is.)
What do you suppose is going through the impressionable minds of kids right now? Their whole world has been turned upside down. No structure — school, ballgames or practices, birthday parties or going out to dinner — normal parts of ordinary life. I suppose some of the new home time regimen — if there is any — might be good for them. But, at their young ages, is there a way for them to comprehend a virus even most adults can’t rationally fathom?
Youngsters have to be frightened whether they say so. They hear their parents discuss or fight about safety measures, or see snippets on television of things young minds can’t comprehend. My daughters families have different ways of handling this issue, but those kids know something major is happening.
I have so many reservations about this virus, as do my friends and business peers. To make matters worse, there is abundant finger-pointing as to whose fault this might be or who didn’t do enough, rather than everyone pulling together. In times like this, one would think rational people would take the direction of the person elected to lead the country, but as I pointed out in a previous commentary, there are those who sit on the sideline complaining about what the people fighting the battle are doing. It’s easy to do from a condo in Florida or your mom’s basement in Chicago.
Our news organizations make it worse. They salaciously report on the amount of people who have the virus and died, but ignore reporting the number of people who have recovered. The Associated Press reported on March 31 that the U.S. had climbed past China in virus cases. Bull. Do you really believe anything China tells us about this bug? Kids hear this, too.
How do you think this information is working on a youngster’s psyche? Will there be any long-lasting effect on our young children? Might they grow up afraid of the world, or even worse their country, state or town? How are the adults going to assure those kids regain their sense of what it is like to grow up in a strong America, the “shining beacon on the hill,” especially when some are criticizing the president’s efforts?
What will keep these children from falling into the mindset of the false security of socialism? As it is, far too many millennials and alphabet-generations are succumbing to the likes of the nonsense of Bernie Sanders’ and his ilk. We can just hope kids eventually grow out of that erroneous thinking when they have their own responsibilities.
I started this commentary lightheartedly, but the more that was written, the more concerned I became. This virus may very well be the catalyst that tips this country away from a free Republic into the hands of a New World Order, where the Deep State, led by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton intended to take us. A world where the entire power structure is in the hands of but a few and misery is shared equally. The Founding Fathers must be rolling over in their graves — all they fought for, guided by the hand of God, gone for naught.
The reactions to the China virus — and perhaps the virus itself — is unprecedented in the history of this country. For the sake of the children, we have to come together to put this genie back in the bottle.
