It’s getting tedious writing about political theater. It takes quite a bit of time to keep up with the political shenanigans and, quite frankly, affects a fella’s mood. Some of the distractions being allowed now, such as Adam Schiff’s kangaroo court, to use as just one example, are criminal, as well as embarrassing to our country. Question: What if the Republicans just stopped paying attention to the Schiff circus?
Politics seems to be a never-ending festival of elected officials reaching into our pockets or usurping the powers the Founding Fathers bestowed upon us. Then, there are those just biding time, enjoying the generous benefits they have bestowed upon themselves.
There was a meme on Facebook that, much like the race car circuit, called for politicians to wear advertisements on their suits for all the companies buying their favor. It’s the rare politician on either side of the aisle who is not beholden to some lobbyist, business or country. This is why they leave D.C. and state capitols as millionaires. They siphon off our money. We know this and allow it to happen because they are masters at keeping us at odds between ourselves. Don’t believe that — look at the three-year crusade of trying to impeach President Trump.
As I burrow deeper into the bowels of politics, I also have become more cynical of the national media’s efforts to prop up distractions. Read the original and blasphemous obituary by the Washington Post on Baghdadi, calling him an “austere religious scholar,” rather than the animal he really was. This was nothing but pot-stirring by a major national media outlet.
It truly is a Swamp, folks. I can’t fathom how Trump takes this beating every day. If I were him I’d give up and go chase Melania around the mansion.
Our problem is apathy folks; a fancy word for not caring. We seem to be hurtling towards socialism, perhaps within the next 10 to 15 years. More than 50 percent of our youth are willing to give socialism a shot, primarily because they have not been educated in the misery of socialism. Our schools and universities have failed us shamefully in this regard. Evidently, we should have given those individuals a few more pensions.
It’s disheartening to think of the amount of American blood spilled to keep our country the free beacon to the world, only to have it spiral down the drain without a shot being fired. We were warned of this by Nikita Khrushchev decades ago. Once socialism has been instilled, democracy will be gone forever.
With the advent of socialism in America, next will be a member of a New World Order, promoted by liberals such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. While that might seem utopian on paper, the fact is, to truly become part of a global society will require America to pay the bills.
Winston Churchill said of socialism, “… Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” For a true globalist society to flourish, they will have to bring the American citizens’ standard of living to the level of the rest of the world — predominately broke. The reason most of them are broke is that their governments have all the money.
There is an inordinate amount of people unaware of any of this, paying no attention to actual journalism, receiving information only from television, the internet, tweets or Facebook. It’s too time-consuming to read. All these different platforms try to “one-up” each other for advertisement dollars — who can make the most sensation so as to grab attention? Every mainstream media news story is “BREAKING!” MSNBC’s are all “exclusive!” Every FOX news story is a “bulletin.” Don’t know about CNN, as no one watches it anymore.
On a smaller scale, look how few “Letters to the Editor” the Daily Journal gets. They plead for letters. They want people to read and become engaged. Think about what is being reported or opined in the Journal, then rub a couple brain cells together and react. Don’t just sit there like a bump on a log — it’s your country, too. If you think the author is wrong, rather than hurl invectives on social media, state your rebuttal intelligently. Save your expertise at profanity — no one is impressed.
There’s an old axiom, “Just because you aren’t paying attention to your government doesn’t mean your government isn’t paying attention to you.” Do we want to be known in history as the generation that allowed socialism into the greatest country the world ever has known?
Our politicians and mainstream media have proven they aren’t going to stop socialism from coming either. Sadly, we can’t depend on them.
