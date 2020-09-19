Yep, I’m serious, folks.
Wikipedia defines Martial Law as the imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions…, especially in response to a temporary emergency where civil forces are overwhelmed. Too harsh? The Insurrection Act empowers the president to deploy the military and National Guard in particular circumstances, such as to suppress civil disorder, insurrection and rebellion.
This statement is not a case of Webber being sarcastic again – I’m encouraging Donald Trump to do it. I/we have had enough of putting our lives on hold for radicals.
Throughout his presidency, Democrats have attempted to make Trump’s life a living hell, and by extension, most Americans. In past columns, I’ve hammered how the Democratic party has historically been a thorn in our side. Since Hillary Clinton’s defeat, Dems ratcheted up their anarchist behavior to a level unseen since the Civil War. They have turned towards socialism and lust for the power to enforce it. They will step on your mother to do it.
The Democrats literally tried to steal the election from Trump, believing they had “Strzok insurance” within the FBI, tying Trump to a fake Russian conspiracy. It was the Democrats that had the ties to Russia. They spent three years and millions of our dollars impeaching Trump, using their personal mainstream media “brown-shirts” to promote the bogus ruse. Since they were exposed, they merely wiped the Robert Mueller hardware records clean, taking a page out of Hillary’s playbook. It would have been nuclear to the media had Trump done that.
The impeachment hoax was dying out when the liberal media stepped up to hype a man-made China virus. They successfully terrified the country into submitting to just about any hair-brained idea a Democrat could think of – masks, home confinement, closure of businesses, ghoulish daily death counts, etc. The economy, Trump’s strong suit, tanked due to the hype of the media and the draconian measures implemented by liberal bureaucrats. Democrats danced and bumped elbows with glee, delighted Trump’s economy was failing.
Now that unkempt, long-haired ordinary Americans were good and terrified, compliant, and at home, ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter were unleashed upon the cities. So-called peaceful and COVID-free protests by day turned to riots and looting at night, while Democrat mayors fiddled like Nero. Police were ordered to stand down.
But the Dems weren’t done yet. Next came reprehensible schemes to vote by mail, rather than chancing “exposure” to China’s bug voting in nasty polling centers. Visits to Wal-Mart or protests are safe, but not polling centers. As mentioned on Facebook, if you don’t see a problem with mail-in voting, put $5,000 cash in an envelope and mail it to yourself.
Democrats tried to rig the last presidential election, and they’re at it again. Mail-in ballots, if delivered timely or at all, will have to be counted and the results won’t be known for weeks, if not months. Can you imagine the political infighting?
If you recall, these were the same jokers that want to eliminate the electoral college too. Ask yourself why Dems are always tampering with systems that have worked brilliantly for over 200 years.
This daily chaos in our country is the very definition of civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. Look up the definition if you don’t believe me. While you’re looking things up, check out Norm Eisen or the Color Revolution — it’s all related.
Conservatives didn’t try to falsely impeach the president, close businesses, confine people home, or tinker with the election system. And it isn’t conservatives rioting, looting, or promoting the ludicrous, hair-brained idea of defunding the police. It’s anarchists and socialists within the Democratic party promoting civil disorder.
Democrats refuse to cede one millimeter towards Trump on any issue — everything must be resisted at great cost to our country. Given the media’s penchant for trying to turn everything around — gaslighting — it’s time to bring this coup to a screeching halt.
Trump has to do this soon, or nobody will believe in the election results, regardless of who wins. Anarchy will reign supreme — Democrats will be in ecstasy. Edicts will be shrieked daily from Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden, grabbing power for themselves while jamming up the court systems. The Democrats already have hundreds of lawyers on retainer to fight the election results.
With the election nearing, we need to bring this country back to civility. It’s time to let people make up their minds how they want to handle the China bug issue, let business open up, allow only normal voting processes using the electoral system, and stop the rioting — by any means necessary. If that’s a declaration of Marshall Law, last used by Lyndon Johnson, from now until 30 days after the election results, then so be it. (Liberal lawyers will come out of the woodwork to refute Trump’s authority with this one.)
Trump has the authority; he needs to use it.
