In a historical episode, perhaps taken right out of the “Twilight Zone,” the scene from last Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C., was surreal. I was drawn to the television like a firefly to a porch light, mesmerized by the glare.
In the immortal words of Rod Serling, “Imagine if you will” … a great country enjoys a leader who just negotiated a momentous trade deal with a major Asian nation. The pact increases exports, levels tariffs and makes inroads at protecting the country’s intellectual property. The deal includes the Asian nation purchasing a record $50 billion in additional farm products, up substantially from previous years. Said leader has signed the first part of eight agreements into place, which will help alleviate long-existing trade imbalances that have been harming his country for decades.
That leader also just negotiated a massive new policy with Canada and Mexico, called the USMCA trade deal, which replaced the unpopular NAFTA agreement from the Clinton era that hemorrhaged jobs into Mexico.
Imagine that same leader has brought national unemployment down to 3.5 percent, a number not seen since Richard Nixon was president in 1969.
Envision a leader who has increased the stock market by 10,000 points since taking office three years ago, to a record high of 29,030 at the same time the new agreement with the major Asian country is being signed. The stock market daily highs exhibit strong confidence in the leader’s ability to steer the country forward, establishing additional prosperity and making 401k plans across the nation soar.
Visualize that leader establishing a new branch of the country’s military, something not done since 1947, called Space Force. The new military branch will usher in a whole new level of protection for the country going forward with up-to-date, space-age technologies to offset attacks from anywhere around the world.
A leader who recently exterminated two major terrorists who were responsible for killing and maiming thousands of people around the world, in the name of their god.
Now, in a scene that only could be produced on a Hollywood set, imagine that at the EXACT same moment the Asian Trade Deal is being signed, only 2.4 miles away, a large group of people, divided by tribes, gather to vote on whether to remove that leader.
(I will quash the Rod Serling narrative — you get the point.)
In nothing short of a coup d’état, after sitting on the official impeachment for four weeks, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi finally called for a vote in the House of Representatives to forward the impeachment measure to the Senate. She did so at the same time of the signing of the China Agreement, of which she ignored. Her entire focus was to impeach President Donald Trump.
Pelosi giddily then carried on a ridiculous “pomp-and-circumstance” routine the rest of the day, going so far as to give out ceremonial pens. (I would imagine a reasonable argument could be made that Trump arranged the signing simultaneously to Pelosi in an attempt to steal the spotlight — more political gamesmanship we don’t really need.) The media was equally electrified.
Because the House had a majority of Democrats only voting along tribal lines, rather than with common sense, the motion carried. It was official, after THREE YEARS of trying, Congress determined the impeachment farce would continue and little else will get done for the betterment of the country in the foreseeable future.
Pelosi trotted out her seven minions, called managers, including the dwarfish Jerry Nadler — who has called for the impeachment of the past three Republican presidents — who will do her bidding during the Senate impeachment proceedings. In keeping with the fairy tale theme, I found it ironic Nancy chose seven managers, ala Snow White.
The word, “manager,” in this sense, actually means prosecutor. It probably will take on the additional meaning of “disrupter” that will ensure the impeachment proceedings resemble a circus and be strung out before a national television audience for an extended period of time, in a futile attempt to overthrow the president. If you don’t believe that, ask yourself how is it impartial when all seven prosecutors are Democrats, hand-picked by Pelosi? Perhaps our other local columnists might answer that question, as it appears by their op-eds, they seem perfectly content with this insurrection.
In addition to Nadler will be Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Sylvia Garcia and Jason Crow. Evidently, all have law degrees, as do 161 other House members, a sobering revelation.
For the record, this will be the third impeachment Lofgren has been part of. Now that Pandora’s box has been flung open, perhaps she still will be around for the future impeachments of presidents that are sure to follow this example of a coup.
