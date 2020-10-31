I voted early, via absentee ballot, and headed down to Arizona while my daughter and detective son-in-law moved into our home temporarily. (They might have expected me to move something).
Readers of this column might find it hard to believe, but I voted for Donald Trump for president. Also, for Pritzker to stick his “fair tax” in his ear. Since I’m from crooked Illinois I decided to follow the words of our infamous indigene, Al Capone, to vote early…and often. Pritzker’s ridiculous tax wasn’t on the ballot down here, but I did manage to get seven more votes in for Trump, thanks to the Dems shifty mailing schemes.
I voted for Trump, again, mostly for the same reason I voted for him the first time – he’s not a politician. He’s proven that the last four years. The cynical, the RINO’s, and those suffering Trump Derangement Syndrome might ask disdainfully, “how is that?”
Well, for one, much to the chagrin of snowflakes, he doesn’t talk like a politician. He’s mean, rude or nasty, they cry. Probably has bad breath too. While they incessantly whine about what he says, they blindly miss what he accomplishes, because those folks rely on the corrupt mainstream media, who isn’t about to tell them what Trump did. Trump pretty much did most of what he said he would do, so if he continues, he will finish the job.
I love it swamp creatures such as Obama, Biden, Pelosi and Schumer despise him. The fact they have done their best to bury him, with the help of the corrupt media, tells me he’s on to something. He will expose them for what they are and how the swamp robs us blind.
Democrat candidates shout the rich need to pay more in taxes and that Trump’s tax cut only applied to his wealthy acquaintances. Bull – if you believe that, you probably believed you’d be able to keep your doctor too.
I ran the payroll numbers on someone working in the same company as me. Because of Trump’s tax cuts, this married man with two kids paid 3 percent less in tax, $1,113 in 2020 (after cost of living increases) than 2016. Then he and his wife both received a stimulus check for $1,200 this year. They would have gotten another stimulus check had Pelosi not tried to bail out Democratic cities and states financial messes on the same bill for stimulus checks. That’s called “pork” folks, something all politicians love to stick us with. Recall Reagan’s line-item veto requests.
I like that Trump has gotten us out of the business of war, too. There have been no new wars under Trump and a reduction of troops stationed around the world. At the same time, he’s made our military stronger. We now walk more softly but carry a mighty big stick.
Trump has brought increasing peace to the Middle East, something not seen in my lifetime, without bowing to any Arab potentates, like you know who did. Bahrain, the UAB, and Sudan have all entered into peace agreements with Israel, which weakens Iran. Others will surely follow during a second Trump term.
It should be noted that for his Middle East accords, Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Naturally, the corrupt media played this down, calling the nominator a “far-right” Norwegian. This in stark contrast to the NPP Obama won for his apology tour to the world, of which the Norwegian Nobel Committee now regrets.
I also like that Trump has:
• Inserted three justices to SCOTUS and hundreds of competent judges around the country. There were too many vacancies in the judiciary. Now if he could just eliminate the Ninth Circuit for their boneheaded judgements which are regularly overturned.
• Made Europe pay their fair share for NATO forces.
• Withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, at least until China and India are made to comply to the same specifications as us.
• Renegotiated NAFTA towards a fairer agreement for the USA, bringing manufacturing back to our country.
• Withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, saving us untold jobs and factories.
• Said he’s not going to raise taxes, unlike Joe Biden. Seriously, who votes for tax increases?
• Dropped oil prices substantially. (Biden will stop fracking and prices will go back up.)
• Built part of the wall curtailing illegal immigration, despite the swamp’s efforts to stop it and blame him for Obama’s cages. People like to say, “well, yeah, but Mexico isn’t paying for it.” Wait till all the results are in with the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
• Stood up to China like no president before. Yes, the result has created somewhat of a temporary hurtful trade imbalance, but like a bad tooth, this is the result of decades of inaction. Once extracted, it will correct itself with time. (Biden will cozy back up to China.)
• Pushed through a vast mobilization and unparalleled vaccine development for a historical COVID epidemic, despite corrupt media morbid distortions, and liberal governors issuing ridiculous orders leading to deaths and business closures.
• Stood up to the Russia hoax and a failed coup by the swamp, who refused to believe Hillary lost a rigged election.
• Stood behind the police, despite temper tantrums by the goons of ANTIFA or BLM, with the assistance of liberal governors and mayors allowing chaos and destruction. Should Trump get re-elected, I believe there might be a day of reckoning for that anarchy.
Above all, Trump deserves a second chance because of what the swamp and the corrupt media did for nearly four years to destroy a sitting president of the United States, hindering progress for the American people.
I didn’t vote for Trump that many times. My story, sticking to it.
