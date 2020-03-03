The Democrat debates have been nothing short of a circus and the candidates look foolish. The airwaves have been inundated with opinions that you’re probably bored or disgusted with by now. For the record, I’m not wavering on my prediction Michael Bloomberg will get the nomination, despite his poor performances to date. The reason is obvious … money. There’s not a politician or bureaucrat who won’t bend a rule or two at the smell of money.
Despite what the media is telling you, Bernie Sanders will not be the Democrats nominee for president. Picking on “the Bern” is like shooting fish in a barrel, and I refuse to believe the majority of America has become so ill-informed to believe in free stuff. Hey, Bernie voters, that free stuff will cost taxpayers $97.5 trillion … and your freedom. We can’t afford it.
It’s entertaining the Democrats are losing their collective minds over Bernie’s success. They will have to come up with a new rule or policy to prevent his nomination. If that fails, they might have to defer to Hillary Clinton.
Did you see the world’s oldest male died? Japan’s Chitetsu Watanabe passed away on Feb. 23, 12 days before his 113th birthday. Ironically, he had just been declared the world’s oldest male 11 days prior by Guinness.
Don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live that long. I’m hoping to get shot by a jealous husband, some time in my mid-80s. Given that I just turned 63 on Monday, I might have to adjust that number some.
Speaking of dying, I see we’re all going to perish soon of a pandemic called the coronavirus. Well, that’s if you believe some of the news reports coming out sensationalizing the newest export from China. The stock market has absurdly tanked for a bit at the news, but I’m confident it will go back up soon. You can always switch your money over to the makers of face masks while they gouge everyone.
And wouldn’t you know it, our self-proclaimed queen, Nancy Pelosi, used the pandemic to beat on President Donald Trump some more, slurring that his response was “inadequate.” For the record, this is the third pandemic in the past 100 years, which I’m relatively sure she’s been around for all of them. Anyway, she wants control of $8 billion more taxpayer money to throw at a bug that has killed less people than the common flu. But Nancy doesn’t want to make this political, she claims. Then why don’t she just let VP Mike Pence handle it as directed by Trump?
If the stock market can tank over a virus, how do you think it will fare if I’m wrong and Socialist Bernie does win the presidency? Some of you might want to start watching your 401(k)’s carefully … just in case I’m wrong. My wife claims I’ve been wrong before.
Just as I’m raving, a Federal Appeals Court has ruled the federal government can withhold grant money to sanctuary states. Wonder what the Springfield pinheads in cash-strapped Illinois will do when the victims of moronic sanctuary laws start suing? Raise taxes on U-Haul rentals?
Did you see the “60 Minutes” coverage of the recent Australian fires? They sent a bubble-headed-blonde down under to report on the catastrophe. CBS showed horrific clips of the massive fires, the damage incurred, as well as the toll on both human and animal life. They reported a scientist estimated 1 billion animals perished in the fires, a mind-boggling statistic if even partially true. Bubblehead also covered the record-breaking heatwave, showed rescue efforts to feed and treat baby koala bears, as well as a starving kangaroo looking for food — obligatory reporting for ratings. Her report linked all this carnage to one culprit — climate change. Interestingly, she didn’t mention anything about the 24 people charged with arson for the fires. Must not have fit the CBS narrative.
What do you suppose the over/under betting line will be on how long it takes Trump to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence for lying to Congress? (If that’s a crime, why are Clinton, Clapp, and Brennan not in jail?) Given Trump’s friendship with Stone and the fact the U.S. District judge in this case, Amy Jackson, is another liberal swamp creature abusing her authority, I’m going to take the “under,’’ regardless of the number.
Don’t believe me about Judge Jackson, look her up on a source other than CNN. She knew she had a tainted juror and did nothing about it. She also placed a gag order on Stone after sentencing him to 40 months in prison. This is America for crying out loud — ever hear of the First Amendment, judge? She should be thrown off the bench, disbarred and lose her pension for the abuse of her position.
I’m done ranting now. What’s your thoughts?
