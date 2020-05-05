“History will remember those who put politics aside to come together to keep people safe. It will also remember those who, so blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity, that they made an enemy of science, and of reason.”
That garbled statement was uttered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in an angry response to Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit, which resulted in turning over Pritzker’s absurd stay-at-home extension through May. The statement was almost as ridiculous as the fact Bailey’s lawsuit included only himself. I hope everyone in Illinois doesn’t have to go to court to get liberated. Does Pritzker intend to fight every lawsuit individually?
Let’s get serious:
• We have a governor worth $3.4 billion. He’s heir to the Hyatt hotel chain. He will never have to worry about his next cheeseburger.
• His wife reportedly just jetted down to their Florida ranch.
• He pleaded with former Gov. Rod Blagojevich for the Illinois Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama, or preferably state treasurer, whichever.
• J.B. stripped the Chicago’s Gold Coast mansion next to his mansion of commodes in order to make it uninhabitable, lowering his personal property taxes $233,000.
• The Better Government Association claims nearly most of J.B.’s “philanthropic” efforts have been done through off-shore accounts with money of which he never earned or paid taxes.
As a Democrat, J.B. spent $171.5 million of his own wealth in 2018 to get a governor’s job paying $177,500. In 1998 he spent $500,000 running for the U.S. House of Misrepresentation, also as a Democrat.
J.B. was the national co-chairman of Crooked Hillary’s campaign; as well as a delegate to the 2008 and 2016 Democratic conventions. He founded the Democratic Leadership for the 21st Century, an organization to coerce people to join the Democrat Party. He was a functionary on the staffs of three different Democratic U.S. congressmen.
J.B. has hallucinations on the Oval Office one day. He’s used his excessive wealth to cozy up to Swamp members, Chicago muscle and smarmy Illinois’ politicians to buy himself a governorship as a stepping stone to the presidency.
With a majority in both the Illinois Senate and House, he’s implemented every liberal’s dream in the state. He unleashed a Pandora’s Box of far-left legislation Illinois can’t afford and a spate of new taxes. He’s raised pay for government workers, thus buying their loyalty. All of this done despite a bloated pension liability the state will never be able to pay and Illinois’ credit rating nearing junk bond status, an important marker for the interest rates paid on debt.
Illinois is drowning in debt. There’s no way to pay off the pension mess — it’s owed $214 billion; the state has $85 billion now. It’s not economically feasible to raise taxes enough to cover this shortfall — people would leave the state in droves. They just keep borrowing, the result being Illinois is last in just about every economic statistical category in the country. J.B. can’t fix that and he knows it.
There’s no politician that wants to be first to petition the Fed to allow their state to declare bankruptcy. If he were to do that, over a million people depending on pensions will get short-changed, including the six retired superintendents pocketing over $300,000 per year, courtesy of us schmucks. Vendors would think twice about ever selling the state anything. This would shortchange any efforts at his political aspirations.
My theory: The “opportunity” of this virus landed in J.B.’s lap. Acting as if he’s Mike Madigan with a medical degree, he’s lashed out at President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus (popular in Swamp circles) and commanded his Illinois subordinates to heed his orders. His policies become more stringent and arcane daily. Thinking he knows best, while sitting on his $3.4 billion, it’s no sweat off his brow who lost their job or business. It’s all part of a grand scheme to bring the state of Illinois down further.
J.B. knows the path Illinois is on is unsustainable. Eventually, somebody is going to have to do something. And the best way for that is if he can convince Congress to hand him a bailout before the state is forced into bankruptcy. They’ve already requested $41.6 billion.
He ordains it’s too soon for Illinois commoners to go back to work. In his mind he’s not driven the state far enough into oblivion. Junk bond status has not been yet attained. The Fed might not help him out of the pension mess until he brings the whole state just a smidge lower.
Do you believe J.B. has our best interest in mind? I contend J.B. has never put politics aside, has little regard for anybody’s safety, and is blindly devoted to ideology and personal celebrity — he’s been chasing it his whole life.
Say what you will about Trump, but Trump lowered your taxes and sent you COVID-19 relief money. What’s J.B. done for you?
