Recently, me and my best gal attended a “Food Truck Event.” Some of us Chebanse folks might refer to it as a “Roach Coach Fair,” but you know how we are.
It turned out to be as expected — various types of overpriced food served on a paper plate. My review might have been better had I not stood in line a half hour to order an average tasting lobster roll costing a mint.
Before entering the event, we had to get in line to be searched, as if going through an airport security line. The missus had to open her handbag for some guy to rifle through, while I had to remove the contents from my pockets so as not to set off alarms. Nothing grinds my gears like standing in line. It was a food fair for crying out loud. There was armed security at all the entrances.
First it was airports, then ballgames, concerts, court houses and other public buildings. Now, it’s trickled down to Roach Coach Fairs attended by maybe a thousand people at the time we were there. What’s next, stand in line shoe less to go through security at McDonald’s?
I know, if you pay an astronomical fee and give the government your life history, you can get pre-screened so as not to stand in the long lines or take off your shoes at the airport. But, once done, the government has everything about you on file, and you still stand in a smaller line while they look at the underwear and medications in your bag. That line, by the way, will get longer as more people file for pre-screening.
I wrote in my blog back in October 2017 concerning airport lines. I seethe during the entire process — I’d rather have a boil lanced. Is there a more absurd procedure in life than wasting what time you have left on Earth standing in line to be searched, fondled and yelled at by humorless people who would prefer you were not bothering them?
Seems when I go through airport lines, I have to remove everything from my pockets, then my shoes and belt, while some kid shouts orders like a boot camp drill sergeant. To date, I have been rather courteous to the general public by not just removing my pants and tossing them in the tub to save time. Not removing my britches though does require me to hold them up while traversing the metal detector. I just know what’s going to happen one of these times when I’m told to raise my arms in one of those full body scanners. It won’t be pretty, folks.
The TSA was formed in November 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It employs 47,000 security officers to annoy us, and we them, at a cost of $7.6 billion of tax money. Seems like a ton of money for us to all be irritated, particularly after the horse already left the barn 19 years ago.
Further proving the world has been turned upside down, in this age of political correctness of not using common sense to sum up people, your 81-year-old mother in a wheelchair and your 5-year old granddaughter holding a doll can, and have been, bodily searched by a security guard … wearing a hijab, while the rest of us wait our turn.
By the way ladies, your “person” does appear on those full body scanners. It can and has been saved for others to eyeball. If you overhear the phrase “hotel papa,” they’re probably focusing on your person. Oddly, I’ve never heard it mentioned when I go through.
There is the Benjamin Franklin quote, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety” that I believe would apply to this situation.
While researching this quote, I found information about a Harvard lawyer who has twisted Franklin’s statement, claiming it to be merely a tax situation with the Penn family and not for security concerns. The press liberally jumped all over this. Evidently in elite-speak, this justifies America’s unwashed to stand in a line to be investigated, prodded and interrogated to attend just about any public event.
My sense is we have taken all these security measures too far. Regardless of what Franklin was writing about, he would be appalled we wait in these ridiculous lines like cattle to a slaughter. If he wrote that quote just concerning a tax situation, imagine what he would have written about the insanity about having to take half your clothes off and wait to go through a line to board a source of transportation.
Somehow, I don’t think the Founding Fathers envisioned American citizens standing in line in their own country to be fondled by government employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!