Note that this op-ed was written before the second presidential debate.
Maybe it’s just because winter is approaching making my arthritis howl, but I’m becoming increasingly depressed … for our country. Even gloomier for my grandchildren, as I’m now sure they will never know the America I grew up in.
My despair isn’t so much anxiety over the upcoming election, as I’m confident Donald Trump will win over Joe Biden, regardless of those silly polls. No, I sense apathy creeping upon our country.
Recall Don McLean’s song, “American Pie.” There’s a line often repeated, “the day, the music died.” That line seems appropriate for the times we live in now. This was made all too apparent last week.
A New York Post report surfaced there was a laptop left at a repair shop in Wilmington, Del., that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic presidential candidate. According to said report, there was damning evidence of emails that Hunter had used his father’s position as vice president during the Obama crime spree to garner high-paying positions and loans from China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. This was in exchange for, presumably, access to the vice president, and more than likely explains the Biden’s lavish lifestyle. Biden is on record as bragging he got a Ukrainian official fired for investigating his son, under threat of holding back a billion-dollar loan. This is a generalization of the events, but it’s not the source of my apprehension.
Who knows if the story is true? When asked about it, Joe Biden tersely replied it was “another smear campaign.” Biden isn’t going to give us any answers — his handlers haven’t told him how to answer it yet. (I expect Trump will bring it up at the debate while the moderator tries valiantly to swat the matter aside with the ridiculous new mute button).
This is obviously political gamesmanship of the highest caliber and far above the pay grade for us average schmucks. Based upon my research, I believe the charges to be true, but in the end, anything I say would be conjecture and dismissed by the left.
Sadly, we can’t trust the FBI for answers. Incredibly, they had been sitting on the laptop for 10 months and said nothing. Would you have expected anything less from that corrupt organization? They are still supposedly cleansing the stench from the James Comey administration, but this episode doesn’t make it appear Chris Wray and company are working at it very hard. J. Edgar Hoover must be smiling down upon them.
But, in my mind, the “music died” with the actions by Twitter and Facebook to suppress people from sharing the N.Y. Post story. Then, the mainstream media closed ranks to stifle and ignore the entire incident. If ever we needed proof the media, including giant tech companies, is in the tank for the left, a large dose of brazen censorship was just shoved down our throats and very few noticed. This is apathetic, folks.
For three-plus years, nearly every mainstream media organization, including Twitter and Facebook, hammered a sitting president — hourly — over a fake Russian conspiracy, and Congress even impeached him. Now, those same clowns decide to sit on a story until “further evidence can be verified?”
Folks, just the fact that Facebook and Twitter have been allowed to become monopolistic should be illegal, and fodder for future commentary. But now, they are using that ill-gotten power to censor what information we see? This is socialism, bordering on communism. And we are indifferently allowing it to happen?
The Venezuelan people must be horrified we can be so naïve. Due to oil reserves, from 1950 to 1980, Venezuela was one of the richest free-market countries in the world. An oil glut in the late ’70s caused financial problems on a country too dependent on oil exports. Never letting a crisis go to waste, the left stormed in, and total collapse commenced.
Predictably, class division intensified, as it is here now. Venezuelans were so unhappy with their changes in fortune that by 1999, they voted in an ambitiously harsh socialist, Hugo Chavez. He promptly declared himself dictator and cozied up to Castro. (Someone needs to explain how that works to Bernie Sanders or Kamala Harris sycophants). Chavez instituted income redistribution, another word for reparations or “fair tax” schemes. He also developed massive welfare programs — making people dependent on the government — like Democrats try to do here.
When Chavez died in 2013, his vice president, Nicolas Madura, proceeded him in a suspicious election. Widespread famine ensued throughout the country. Juan Guaido was elected president by the Venezuelan people in January 2019, but Maduro called the election a coup d’état, blaming the U.S. of backing Guaido. He refused to step down, creating presidential calamity.
Since, Venezuela’s media outlets have witnessed information blackouts and interrupted access to the internet. Guaido’s speeches are frequently disrupted by state-controlled media outlets.
Ironically, Ciara Nugent, from far-left Time magazine, reported in April 2019, “Information unfavorable to the government is not covered completely.” You might want to read that last sentence again, because you’re now living through it.
If a company and/or our media can censor us, or control what we see, then we as a country are doomed. I fear the genie is out of the bottle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!