So, on a gloomy gray Tuesday on the mountain, there I sat, watching the impeachment trial, or perhaps the ending of the witch hunt, of President Donald Trump.
In order to placate whiny Democrats, the Senate was meeting to debate the rules of impeachment. This is the fourth impeachment trial in American history — and they still have to debate the rules?
This farce went on until 2 in the morning, and yes, I watched it and was back at it Wednesday, much to my wife’s dismay. At the time of this writing, Adam Schiff has been blathering for over two hours, irritating most everyone.
I can’t help myself for following this — I come by it naturally. I recall my father glued to the television for the Bill Clinton impeachment in 1998, and my grandfather for Richard Nixon in 1974.
I had the television on, but, sometimes, muted. I can’t write and listen at the same time. So, every once in a while, I’d look up to see who was bloviating and read the headline provided on the bottom. It didn’t change very often. At this point, it has been mostly the Congressional managers stomping their feet and moaning because Trump won’t stick his head in their noose.
A couple times, I flipped through the channels to see what other stations were following. I found it odd ABC was covering it but NBC and CBS were not. How are they going to tell America what to think if they aren’t following the impeachment, I wondered?
Perhaps NBC was busy helping build the gallows with the rest of the Congressional House members. I couldn’t check on CNN as it has been eliminated from my guide, along with TMZ, QVC and infomercial channels … all for the same reason.
Speaking of the “House managers,” all lawyers hand-picked by Queen Nancy to convince America Trump needs a hangin’, I researched the internet to learn more about them as I had never heard of them before.
I don’t need to tell you more about the reprobates Jerry Nadler and Schiff, as I’ve previously written about them. I did touch briefly on Zoe Lofgren, who has been in Congress forever, which I find repulsive. She might have been around long enough now to recall Andrew Johnson’s impeachment in 1868.
Of the seven managers, two are from California, two from New York, and one from Florida, Texas, and Colorado, respectfully. Hmm, I thought, four of seven managers from ultra-liberal California and New York. Here we go, I’m onto something.
But when I got around to looking up the other four managers (Hakeem Jefferies, Jason Crow, Val Demings and Sylvia Garcia), they all appeared to have exceptional credentials, except for that little “D” beside their name. Oh, and the fact they voted ignobly to impeach Trump. But they seemed to be honorable folks who serve in Congress and manage to keep their mugs out of the limelight.
Well, my mind got changed later on that evening when Jefferies, a black man, called Trump the Grand Imperial Wizard at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Something about that “D” beside their name just obliges them to use their race card.
Trump’s defense team is composed of eight lawyers — eight. Guess he had to have one more than the Democrats. Don’t know about you, but I hope to never get into a situation that requires eight lawyers to defend me. The lawyers are Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jane Raskin and Eric Herschmann.
This subset of lawyers you probably haven’t heard much about before and there isn’t much to be gained by research either. They all seem to look like the same tall, thin, suit … well except for Ms. Bondi.
The only exceptions of their total inconspicuousness are Starr, who was the independent counsel assigned to nose around into Clinton’s sex life during the last impeachment. The other name that jumps out is Dershowitz, an enigma to the whole affair.
Mr. Dershowitz admits he voted for Hillary Clinton. He looks and acts like a Democrat. Yet, the man who seems to come down on the other side of every issue, has staunchly defended the Trump presidency since Trump took office. He even wrote a book entitled, “The Case Against Not Impeaching Trump.”
Fifteen lawyers, mediated by Chief Justice John Roberts, battling whether to remove the president from office, for no other reason than hurting the Democrat’s feelings. In the meantime, nothing is getting done in Washington, D.C., except for the president of course. He was working, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where everyone in the world was congratulating him on our economy.
It’s not gonna happen, folks, but we are paying dearly for all this impeachment circus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!