I was often asked last week if I might write anything on the flap between President Donald Trump and the malcontents known as the “Squad.” They’re the four freshmen U.S. House of Representative women who might have become the face of the Democratic Party. Dems might want to give that some more thought.
Given the beating the media has gleefully trumpeted on this dustup between Trump and the Spurned-Socialist-Squad, I decided not to bore you with more of the obvious. If you’re a Never-Trumper you’ll not agree anyway, and the Trumpsters need no further explanation when considering the sources.
Additionally, it would be irrational to think the media might actually side with our current president on any matter, particularly when you have four women “of color” (as opposed to just being Americans) calling the president a racist. Nothing like a good old-fashioned racist claim to get the media stoked into a frenzy about the president they said wouldn’t win.
Speaking of winning, how about that stock market?
I considered writing about another malcontent, the kneeling Megan Rapinoe, of the U.S. women’s soccer team. Of course, since she used her 15 minutes of fame to blast Trump, the media only was too happy to oblige her an extra 15 minutes.
Imitating a former mediocre NFL quarterback, she is yet another gifted, pampered athlete who snatched away a momentous American success by diminishing the event with her own personal bellyache. She shouldn’t have kneeled during our anthem — it wasn’t her stage. She embarrassed her country in the eyes of most. Karma dictates someday she will fade into the same sports obscurity that the malcontent quarterback now wallows. (I guess I did write about it after all).
Considering the aforementioned quarterback, look what he did for sales of Betsy Ross flag merchandise. I immediately bought my flag pin. In the meantime, Karma decrees his God-gifted quarterback skills will diminish as he languishes in the banalities of the liberal elites. Wonder which career he’ll look back on more fondly in his golden years? But I didn’t want to write about him either.
I have been wondering how you J. B. Pritzker voters are enjoying your extra 19 cents per gallon tax on gas since the beginning of the month? Be interesting to see where that extra money really goes — perhaps fodder for another commentary.
Then, there is that ludicrous situation at the border Trump has been barking about since he was just a candidate. Just four short months ago, the Republican Party finally got off their keasters to try to get it resolved. Now, the liberals, who have fought it the entire way, understand there really is a problem, but still have found a way to blame Trump.
Getting on with the commentary for the week:
Have you been paying attention to the presidential polls coming out, 16 months before the next election? If so, I am compelled to ask why you’re wasting your time?
So you know, pollsters are a collaborative effort between media outlets and universities. That should give you your first clue the numbers might be skewed. How many managing editors or tenured leftist professors do you suppose have a thumb on the data collection scale?
According to those polls, if the election were today, Joe Biden beats Trump by 10 points; Bernie Sanders beats him by seven points; Elizabeth Warren beats him by five; and Kamala Harris by one. Even more of a hoot, some claim Beto O’Rourke beats Trump. Bill de Blasio next?
This same time frame before the 2016 election, most of these “pollsters” had Hillary Clinton beating everybody soundly in the Republican field, especially Trump. Quinnipiac and CNN both stated Hillary would win by 18. USA Today claimed it would be 17. Gallup harrumphed Trump wasn’t a serious candidate.
A margin of 18 points is considered a landslide. These numbers supposedly represent a countrywide attitude and, sadly, help sway vast numbers of voters who really don’t take time to assess candidates. This is another way for the media to sway voters. Makes one wonder about the voting histories of “independents.”
The Dems, with help from media, FBI, CIA, attorney general’s office — and probably a sitting president — first rigged the Democratic primary to remove Sanders, gave Hillary the questions for the debate, paid for information from foreign entities and, then, “as insurance,” masterminded a bogus Russian interference charge against Trump. Suppose this information spurred pollster numbers?
Yet, there the man sits in the Oval Office, much to the chagrin of the Spurned Socialist Squad, Maxine Waters, Al Green and other malcontents. And the media will regurgitate false numbers even more in anticipation of helping their causes.
Ignore the malcontents and the polls, folks.
