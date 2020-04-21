My wife claims I’ve been somewhat cantankerous of late. It might be the virus quarantine, or my business interests, or irritation toward the critics of President Donald Trump. I’ve also considered it might be her gentle reminders (plural) of my foul mood. Irritable perhaps, but cantankerous … never.
Cantankerous or not, I wouldn’t retract one point I’ve stated about the virus to date. The way in which people consented so meekly to having their civil liberties purged by bureaucrats is mind-boggling. Folks are buying into what ill-equipped governors and mayors are mandating, regardless of federal direction. Those same bureaucrats will be back to The Fed later with their hands out when their plan didn’t work. Meanwhile, they toss murderers out of prison, while threatening to punish us for ignoring their decrees? This is madness, folks.
Their proclamations are also destroying our economy. At this rate, there might not be anything left to go out of your homes for. What if the American colonists stayed home submissively, as the British ordered back in 1776? I have no appetite for afternoon tea or driving on the other side of the road.
I believe it vital to remind people not to give up their American freedoms, which were forged in blood. Stay home if you feel you’re a mark for the bug, but not because a mayor told you so … just before she runs off to get a haircut.
Much to my children’s chagrin, watching the CBS program, “60 Minutes” has been a Sunday evening ritual. Many friends confided they stopped watching because the program became so liberal, but I soldiered on anyway. I refer to it as “40 Minutes,” as they now manage to squeeze in 20 minutes of commercials. But, on the occasions they aren’t being overtly political, they do produce some insightful content.
The April 12 program was a classic case of their contrasting segments which keeps me watching, but then lamenting irritably about their liberalness.
The leading segment dealt with the witless reporter, Bill Whitaker, splitting hairs with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro concerning when “60 Minutes” might have aired episodes warning of this pandemic. Navarro had requested they basically put up or shut up.
Turns out “60 Minutes” did air a couple episodes. In 2005 and, again, in 2009. I guess we should have written that down somewhere for future reference. CBS pounded their chests while referring back to stories over a decade old, both during and after the heavily edited Navarro segment. This was followed by an obligatory anti-Trump commercial.
The second episode was insightful and hit home. They interviewed a 20-something lady taking care of her virus-infected mother at home, while her father laid in anICU unit, also with the virus. In the piece, she lamented not being able to visit her quarantined father. Even this old black heart went out to her.
To me, her plight was startling. If you don’t know me, I’m north of 60, north of in-shape (unless you consider round a shape) and have diabetes. There is a target on my forehead for the virus. This is not me throwing a pity party; I “done got old” and did this to myself out of habit, knowing it ran in the family. It’s a reality of which I’m living with, and there are lots of folks like me. Right now, I’m semi-quarantining myself, but not because some government bureaucrat told me so, it’s because of my situation, and the fact they closed restaurants. I didn’t live to this age to be confined to house arrest.
Another thing about me that my children and friends will attest is my deep affection for my wife of nearly 40 years. Friends jest I wouldn’t last 10 minutes without her presence. They’re right, even if she does call me cantankerous.
The point I’m making is that poor man was lying in bed dying, more than likely knowing his time was short, yet completely alone. He would die within days of “60 Minutes” filming the segment. What activity or one of life’s little joys had he and his wife been doing just the day before the virus clobbered him? The only person with him at the end was his nurse, certainly an angel, but loved ones were unable to see or touch him before his final journey. Surely, he knew that. What if my wife couldn’t be there with me?
Life is so full of contradictions. I understand people are rationally frightened of catching this virus, virtually a game of Russian Roulette. Folks can get it and never know it, while it kills others indiscriminately.
Sitting on my couch that night, I couldn’t fathom a scenario of dying so inexplicably, so alone. The thought was unsettling; a poignant epiphany, of which I admittedly don’t get enough. Godspeed, my friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!