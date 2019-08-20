Karma: The sum of a person’s actions in this … existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences.
More than likely, and sadly, after Donald Trump’s second term and Nicky Haley’s two terms, a socialist will be elected president. Elections are cyclical, so the Republican streak won’t continue.
Sorry, Bernie Sanders, the socialist president can’t be a white guy, as they are the perpetrators who started this mess called America. Furthermore, they did so on the backs of everyone else, according to leftist thought … irrespective of world history. The Vikings, Christopher Columbus and those pesky Founding Fathers were European miscreants who were just extremely fortunate.
The socialist president will be a person — brown, black or possibly, green in persuasion —preferably female or transsexual. Since the left will have abandoned masculine/feminine gender identifications, the new candidate will be known as “?” The new president might even be one of those third gender people Joe Biden recently was prattling about.
After 16 years of Trump and Haley economic soundness, financial independence and the rejection of globalism at American expense, elderly baby boomers will have retired to the south, warehoused in senior care facilities, or passed away. Millennials, tired of working their part-time jobs, will retreat to their basements to enjoy all the free stuff “?” promised.
Generation “X’ers,” having made some money, will have figured out participating in politics might be in their interest after all. It might finally occur politicians don’t have their best interests in mind. “X’ers,” wanting to keep a little of the money they worked hard for, might become more attuned to what the socialist government is doing. Having not paid any attention to Venezuela, all of a sudden “X’ers” won’t be so enamored with socialist policies.
And that might be where karma kicks in.
Generation X, who aloofly sat out the hostility of the Trump years, will recall the vitriol and resistance during the Trump and Haley years. They will begin to appreciate the horrid tactics the left and media used on Trump. For example:
• The Mueller witch hunt over Russian collusion, perpetrated and paid for by the Clintons and incredibly, a complicit FBI
• Calls for impeachment … for no particular reason
• Liberally appointed judges overturning Trump decrees
• The malicious public lynching of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
• Relentless useless subpoenas of Trump’s income taxes
• Accusations of racism, misogynism, xenophobia, rape, tax-cheating or liar being leveled frequently at the president and his voters, repeated by the media. Absolutely no credit ever to be given for accomplishments
• Congressional foot dragging for building walls on the southern border, just to spite a Trump campaign pledge, followed by blaming Trump when the border was overrun by illegals
• Cities and states flaunting federal law with “sanctuary” measures to thwart a Federal agency (ICE)
• Attempts to abolish the Electoral College to ensure California and New York control future presidential elections
You get the picture, and, finally, so might “X’ers.” They might recognize the resistance was nothing more than sedition and sour grapes. “X’ers” will rebel, as dog-gonnit, they don’t want to pay for everything “?” has promised for free.
“X’ers,” 90 million strong, will recall resistance campaigns by the left. They could duplicate those tactics, as political pendulum swings are wont to do.
Antifa members might be replaced with an upsurge in the tea party movement, possibly called Teapat. Bright yellow, “Don’t Tread On Me” flags might appear everywhere, particularly at political events, obscuring multi-colored “?” flags.
Teapat might disrupt socialist gatherings in every city. Many “protestors” might be paid, an Atifa trick for camera effect. Teapat members might tape their mouths in protest of all the words outlawed when “?” amended the First Amendment. They could blare Ted Nugent and Kid Rock songs. They might call for boycotting all companies who favored “?”
CNN, having gone bankrupt, could be replaced with the “Bombshell Network” in all the world’s airports and American homes. Programming might be uninterruptedly anti-socialist with Jesse Waters as the chief political anchor, mocking “?’s” existence. Anti-socialist guests will be paraded in front of various Bombshell hosts to concur with network’s agendas.
Every word “?” utters could be dissected for connotation, and met with challenge and/or contempt by Bombshell, regardless of authenticity.
Like the late Biden before, “?” and various family “units,” might be accused of collaborating with China for personal gain. Congress might have to hold hearings to consider impeachment scenarios, until the Socialist Party shuts the hearings off, just because they can.
Everyday, “?” might be accused of being communist, aberrantly asexual, a rainbow supremacist, a snowflake or having bad breath. No explanation will be given, so the monikers could just be assumed. These accusations might have to be banned eventually by “?”
Following Chicago’s example, “?” vanquished American’s 2nd Amendment Rights, making all guns illegal, except for the bodyguards protecting “?” and its comrades. In anticipation, Teapat and the NRA might have stockpiled weaponry in various places around the country, sending socialists into panic.
Sound far-fetched? Goes on every day with Trump.
You should hear what us Chebanse folks say about karma.
