After two months of basement hibernating, presidential wishful Joe Biden emerged, wiped sleep out of his eyes and then proceeded to rip into what President Donald Trump has been doing during Joe’s sabbatical. So, the guy confined to his home in order to keep his foot out of his mouth is now grouchy about what the man who has been running the country has been doing.
Biden spoke in Philadelphia Monday. The “country is crying out for leadership,” he said. This is evidently in reference to the riots that have ensued after a heartbreaking incident in Minneapolis. A police officer has been accused of killing George Floyd, in what appears to have been a homicide. In an act of spiteful opportunity, a group called ANTIFA has been arranging synchronized anarchy across the nation. Nothing like looting stores to steal merchandise to honor the death of a murdered man.
Time will tell on Mr. Floyd’s death. That’s how our justice system works. However, Biden’s handlers couldn’t resist propping him up, before all the facts are known, so he could insinuate this was somehow Trump’s fault.
Since Biden brought up the leadership issue, please, recall he has been on the government dole for 47 years. He’s become wealthy on a government salary. Tell me one thing he’s accomplished that exemplifies leadership for blacks. Or anybody for that matter.
Then, Biden had more to say about Trump’s use of force against peaceful protesters in order to “stage a photo-op near the White House.” This was the venerable St. John’s Church — the one those peaceful protesters set fire to the night before.
Somewhere in the rest of Biden’s inflammatory rhetoric, he stated the death of Floyd was a “wake-up call for our nation … for all of us.” I’m not sure what that statement is supposed to mean, other than to attract attention to himself that, after 47 years, he somehow cares more than the rest of us do. Of course, the mainstream media ate up Biden’s reemergence, climaxing over every word.
CBS News reported they were mostly peaceful protesters that were tear-gassed but cleared out of Lafayette Park for Trump’s photo-op. Question for CBS — since the protesters were “mostly” peaceful, which of the unpeaceful protesters should the Secret Service leave there near our president of the United States?
Then, in a laughably rich quote, Biden vociferously demanded that, “the moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism. … Police misconduct should be dealt with severely and swiftly … and the country needed to address the culture that allows police officers to conduct unjustified violence.”
Please recall, just the previous Friday Biden shot his mouth off in an interview with a radio personality who identifies himself as “Charlamagne tha God” with this now-famous racist quote: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” He later apologized, through a forgiving media, but evidently didn’t impress “tha God” who claims Biden’s Senate record “reeks of racism.”
Imagine if Trump had said that — the three stooges, Pelosi, Schiff and Schumer would have gone nuts, demanding an impeachment hearing that afternoon.
Later the same day, Biden stuck his loafer in his mouth again at a black church in Wilmington, Del. In this incident of making up things as you go along, he incorrectly stated police should be trained to shoot the legs of an assailant. You probably didn’t hear about this from the media.
Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, disagreed. He pointed out that shooting at someone is considered deadly force. Police are trained to shoot center mass and there is no option to shoot anywhere else without it being considered deadly force.
Then, Biden promised what he will do about the police in his first 100 days in office, evidently laying all the problems on the police. This despite the fact the police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 whites in 2019, according to The Washington Post. Compare that number to the 10 blacks tragically murdered on the south side of Chicago in drive-by shootings just over the Memorial Day weekend, or the two black officers killed in the recent rioting. Biden didn’t mention any of that.
Biden has no special affiliation with black people, and certainly no intention of doing anything differently for them as a group. Politicians never do — it’s called pandering. Like all Democrats, Biden just assumes black people will blindly vote Democrat.
Folks, everything you’ve seen this year — impeachment proceedings, governmental pandemonium and overreach for the coronavirus and the riot-stand-downs have all been issues stoked by the media for the benefit of the Swamp. They make mountains out of molehills to frighten you, indoctrinate you and make you compliant. And I have news for you —it’s not going to end until after the election in November.
Biden is part of this cabal, although he does get confused sometimes.
