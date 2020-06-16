Our family got together last Saturday. The wife and I had been out of Illinois for a while, so we had some catching up to do in the hugging department. All our children, their spouses, grandchildren and my elderly mama enjoyed each other’s company. We ate and swam — well except mom — she doesn’t swim much these days. I recall some drinking being involved, too. We enjoyed it so well, we did it again Sunday. We felt safe from contracting the China bug because we took precautions.
From watching media, we came to understand participation in certain types of behaviors assured the virus would not affect us. A peaceful protest marching up the street would surely be safe. This, however, wasn’t without issues:
Initially, our granddaughter thought it a good idea to make signs calling to “Defund the Police,” a battle cry she saw repeatedly on television. Not amused, her mother reminded her that A. she hadn’t been dropped on her head as a baby; and B. her father is a veteran policeman.
Our march turned somewhat riotous when, again mimicking television, one grandson brandished a tree branch and another started throwing rocks. Swift physical action thwarted that uprising — actions which should similarly have been carried out by elected officials during recent riots.
At the conclusion, we knelt for a Nancy Pelosi-style-photo-op. All was good until they had to call a tow truck to pick me up.
While on our march we noticed lots of family get-togethers throughout many neighborhoods. It seemed others were gathering together, too, like the old days, before J.B. Pritzker imposed stay at home edicts applying to all Illinoisans, with the exception of his family.
Coming back to Illinois from the southwest was a stark contrast, and not just the Illinois humidity and potholes either. Restrictions were more relaxed in the south. Nobody really knew how virulent China’s virus was, nor what should be done about it, including, evidently, Dr. Fauci, so states were left to make their own rules. You can thank the media for blowing the matter out of proportion, scaring the bejesus out of everybody, and the Democrats for never letting a crisis go to waste. Therefore, red states were somewhat relaxed while blue states locked people down.
Arriving home was as if we traveled back in time to what East Germany must have looked like, circa 1970. Streets were empty of pedestrians, businesses are shuttered and everything dark at night. Restaurants are hawking their fares on the street, striving fervently just to hang on. Sadly, many, such as Coyote Canyon or Bakers Square, won’t come back. No pie.
Meanwhile, ala Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars, Pritzker sits atop his billions and his mansions, licking his lips while looking around feverishly for something else to tax. Surely, we, Illinoisans can cough up some extra money somewhere.
Did you know, at the same time, the media was propagating ongoing updates of the protests, riots, the life history of one homicidal cop and the memorial services of a drug-addled felon, there were other newsworthy events?
• The NFL possibly committed suicide. Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly flogged himself at how the NFL handled the Kaepernick kneeling incident. This likely will mean players will go back to kneeling during the national anthem, or perhaps the anthem will be eliminated altogether. Kaepernick might get a job back in the NFL. Evidently, having not learned anything from the first time around, the NFL will lose half their audience.
• The systematic erasing of history continued as more statues were vandalized or removed. Legal skirmishes are ongoing concerning the removal of Gen. Robert E. Lee statues in Richmond Va., a pet project of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Seems some folks have their skivvies in a wad concerning Lee’s participation with the Confederacy. It should be noted the man also was in the U.S. Army for 32 years, fought with valor in the Mexican-American War and was the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.
• A new country was formed. A group of “concerned citizens” took over six blocks of Seattle, kicked the police out and started a country named CHAZ. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was OK with this, calling it a block party. Question — isn’t their actions the same as what they are accusing Lee of doing and why they want his statue removed?
• Many cities began advocating abolishing police forces. A model of how well that plan works can be viewed on the south side of Chicago, where apparently beleaguered black lives don’t matter so much.
• Wokeness decreed movie classic, “Gone with the Wind” be removed, the musical group Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A and NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.
• And finally, Elmer Fudd’s gun was taken away from him so he can no longer hunt wabbits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!