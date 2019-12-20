Christmas is over, so I’m getting back to normally scheduled diatribes.
Nineteen minutes. That’s roughly the amount of time it took the Washington Post to call for the impeachment of President Trump — after he had been sworn in as President of the U.S. And it’s been going on, nonstop ever since — three continuous years. Democrats keep throwing motives for impeachment against the wall to see what might stick. Reasons have included:
1. The Foreign Emoluments Clause concerning Trump’s ongoing business ventures around the world, suspecting he would take money from foreign dignitaries. Trump’s net worth has declined $1 billion since election, so if he’s stealing, he’s not very good at it.
2. Collusion with Russia, costing us $40 million. This ruse has been debunked. Investigations are ongoing into the perpetrators instigating this travesty of justice. It appears FBI directors were involved, lying to a FISA court, putting them on a level of sedition not seen since J. Edgar Hoover was dressing in women’s clothing.
3. Obstruction of justice concerning the Russian collusion claim. Seems the Left didn’t feel Trump should defend himself but just agree to be hung.
4. Access to Trump’s personal finances, as well as his family, plus Trump’s subsequent attempts to halt their prying. This was wealth Trump made before becoming president. I predict this charge will be used again during the upcoming election cycle and even perhaps after Trumps re-election. I personally would rather see how congressmen made their money after they entered office. Perhaps Dick Durbin and his lobbyist wife would like to go first.
5. Trump’s alleged directions to the imprisoned attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie about details of building a hotel in Moscow.
6. After the Mueller report absolved Trump from Russian ties, Democrats shifted gears to claiming Trump used the power of the presidency to leverage the country of Ukraine to spy on Trump’s presidential competitor, Joe Biden.
Unfazed by the possible malfeasance of a former vice president and his cocaine-addled son to shake down Ukraine, Congress elected to impeach Trump for asking the new Ukrainian president to look into the matter. Want to bet Biden is not the Democrat nominee?
We have been subjected to Adam Schiff’s secret kangaroo court in the basement of the Capitol Building, followed closely by Jerry Nadler’s televised inquisitions. With his pants pulled up under his armpits and napping throughout the proceedings, Nadler is attempting, for the third time in his career, to impeach a sitting Republican president.
This circus is still going on as I type this Thursday afternoon. Democrats and Republicans spent Wednesday alternating grandiose speeches about the merits or atrocities of impeaching the president, neither party listening to one another.
Democrats made their minds up three years ago, regardless of the damage done to the country. They must remove Trump because they know they can’t beat him at the ballot box. Republicans have been outspoken about what the Democrats are doing but, ultimately, have done little except make speeches. I wondered why they even attended the circus.
After about three years, the House finally got around to impeaching the president Wednesday night. It was done strictly along party lines without one Republican voting for it, shades of Obamacare. As of Thursday afternoon, Nancy Pelosi was still sitting on the impeachment, rather than turning it over to the Senate, for reasons that are unclear but obviously political.
Before the House vote was taken, Sen. Chuck Schumer attempted to sway matters in advance for the Senate, where Mitch McConnell has said the impeachment vote will die. House Democrats know this so are attempting to dictate the guidelines their Senate counterparts will follow, which might indicate why Pelosi is sitting on it. Or, has I have long suspected, she has gone daft.
Folks, this is not how democracy operates. Liberals are subverting and making a mockery out of our system of government. Impeachment is a solemn and momentous decision — it cannot be a matter of partisan politics. Right before our eyes we are witnessing a public lynching of a president while he has been busy implementing historic economic numbers and trade agreements. To impeach Trump will usher in a stock market crash like no other.
At the same time the sedition of overthrowing a president out of office is going on in Washington D.C., next door the state of Virginia is considering mobilizing the National Guard against their own citizens to remove their guns. This is a guaranteed Second Amendment right of American citizens that Virginia is unlawfully moving to overturn. When the British attempted that act in 1776 … well, we know how that turned out.
We’re witnessing a coup, folks. Liberals are fundamentally attempting to alter our country’s system of government in order to usher in a Global Socialist agenda. Historians will wonder someday why we did not throw these people out of our government at the least … or adjudicate them for treason.
If we can manage to keep a Civil War from breaking out in Virginia, we the people must become more engaged to save our democracy before it’s seized from us.
It’s time.
