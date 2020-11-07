I penned an op-ed recently about the media, entitled “The Day the Music Died.” Well, I wasn’t done yet. I’ll further expand on the mainstream media’s efforts to manipulate us, rather than report news, as our future depends on it.
Last Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning News ran a story entitled “How the Middle East Views the US Election.” Recall Trump recently induced three Middle Eastern countries to negotiate with Israel, seemingly a fantastic development in a region trying to annihilate Israel since its inception.
Before opining, I watched it again on Al Gore’s internet contraption. After a Biden commercial, Holly Williams interviewed Sanam Vakil, a “senior research fellow.” Williams didn’t bother to tell us Vakil heads an organization called the Iran Forum, a nonprofit charity seeking to increase understanding of Iran’s political, economic and foreign policy progression after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear agreement. Why does such an organization even exist, I wondered.
Also interviewed was Amy Post, a former deputy Homeland Security advisor to Obama. Recall that Obama covertly gave Iran pallets of cash during his administration.
Basically, these two “experts” were interviewed to inform us how Iran felt about the election … not the Middle East as the title suggested. As there are 17 countries making up the Middle East this might be an important distinction. They also replayed Biden announcing he would revive the Iran nuclear deal that Trump had cancelled.
Instead of a story that should have been warm and fuzzy of how peace might finally be within grasp due to Trump’s efforts, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and removal of the riffraff Trump obliterated, CBS wants to inform us how Iran feels about all this.
You’ll probably find this implausible, but Iran isn’t happy about these peaceful developments. CBS didn’t mention Iranian sanctions for their past misbehavior, but they did report Trump has caused “irreparable damage” according to those “experts.” This passes for journalism?
Later that same day, Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes” insinuated the coronavirus was Trump’s fault. He reported from a senior care facility in Washington, where COVID supposedly first appeared in the U.S. on Feb. 19. I reviewed this program on the internet also, but not before having two more Biden ads crammed down my throat.
Whitaker didn’t bother to mention Trump wanted to halt inbound flights from China on Jan. 31. This immediately got Trump labeled a xenophobe by none other than Joe Biden. Ten months later, Biden is accusing Trump of downplaying the virus in his campaigning. CBS didn’t mention the flip-flop either. Whitaker did, however, call it a “bungled rollout by the Trump administration.”
Did you know the riots are still going on in Portland? You probably didn’t because reporting stopped by the media, perhaps when it was revealed the riots were hurting Democrats’ election chances.
Recall the lurid details on Trump’s supposed encounter with adult-film actress, Stormy Daniels? It was sensationally reported daily, leading to the downfall of both Daniels and lawyer, Michael Cohn. Even the House Judiciary squeezed in another investigation of Trump into the matter, in between all those other investigations of Trump.
Conversely, do you recall anything reported about Larry Sinclair, or the murdered Don Young? Those fellas were allegedly Obama’s gay lovers and fellow drug partners. The late Beau Biden, Delaware attorney general and son of Joe Biden, purportedly issued an arrest warrant to interrupt a Sinclair press conference …just before Biden was selected as Obama’s vice president. I have no idea if any of this is true. The point is, it wasn’t covered like the Stormy chronicles. But now I have tainted Obama, like the media did Trump, over something perhaps not our business.
Other than Fox, has your primary news source informed you of any details concerning the possible Hunter Biden scandal? Could you imagine what the media coverage would have been if that were one of the Trumps? Recall the daily headlines about the fake Russia hoax that led to an official impeachment of Trump … over the very country Hunter is supposedly involved with? Incredibly, it possibly might include his old man who could be your president as you read this. Yet, no details by “Sunday Morning News” or “60 Minutes.” “Can’t be verified” according to Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes.’’ Can’t, or won’t, Leslie?
Nationally renowned liberal reporter, Glenn Greenwald, resigned from the media company he created this past week when they refused to run his story on Hunter Biden, which he believes verifiable. So does Tucker Carlson, with the largest cable broadcast audience in the country.
When Tony Bobulinski came forward with lurid Biden family details in a press conference, only Fox News attended. Shouldn’t the media attempt to find the reason Joe Biden, in 2015, forced the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shopkin, their chief prosecutor? Biden bragged about it; what business was it of the U.S.? If Bidens did siphon money from foreign countries, might that be important?
How is any of these examples different from something the communist newspaper Pravda would do?
In 1915, Antonio Gramsci, a founding member of the Italian communist party stated, “…In the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of school, universities, churches, and the media by transforming the consciousness of society …”
The schools and media are already captured, and now they have the churches shut down, folks. Free speech has been squelched by political correctness. Might your guns be next?
