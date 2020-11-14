When it comes to the presidential election, I’m every bit of a poor loser as Hillary Clinton. Sorry, I simply have no confidence in the process.
I can now add the election process to the FBI, CIA, the media, Obama, Big Tech and any Chicago politician to the list of Americana I don’t trust. Dad said I was a suspicious rascal.
I’m confident the outcome will be not be changed and Biden will be our new president. The Swamp has spoken. That is, until Pelosi removes him from office in favor of Harris.
So how did 75 million people come to the conclusion that a 78-year-old man showing signs of dementia, a degenerate son, who will raise taxes and the price of gas on everybody, become the favored choice? I don’t believe that many people are that gullible. There’s too much suspicious activity that allowed the Democrats to swipe the election. I can’t prove that statement, but there are some things you just sense — it’s 2020. Come on, man.
As Stalin said in 1923, “The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.” That quote will be refuted by every green-haired liberal “fact checker” Facebook can muster, but my source is the Oxford Reference, as in Oxford University. I should add fact checkers to the list above of things I don’t trust.
I will go to my grave believing COVID was hysterically trumpeted by a corrupt mainstream media to scare people and promote the very chaos we wound up with — mail-in voting. Once Dems sprung these shenanigans, Trump should have countered by switching polling centers over to Walmarts. People afraid to vote at polling centers then could just hand their vote to the Walmart greeter at the door, saving us from more financial loses by the Post Office.
By Wednesday last week I feared going to bed knowing another batch of Biden mail-in votes would magically appear from who-knows-where to put Biden ahead by morning. Complications, such as poll-watching obstruction, postmark dates, postal extensions, deceased people voting, and software issues ran rampant, particularly in historically corrupt major cities, all controlled by Democrats. Judicial interference, promoted by Dems before the election, became so capricious that Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito unprecedentedly had to step in for some clarification purposes.
There are also conspiracy theorists reporting of software called “Hammer” and “Scorecard” developed here in the U.S. for foreign elections, which alters election results at the polls. Obama supposedly used this software in Florida in 2012. This could explain supposed software glitches reported in Michigan and Pennsylvania, resulting in Biden’s miraculous recoveries where he was previously losing.
Like me, didn’t you find the announcement of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, six days after the election, suspicious? The Dems harped relentlessly on the supposed abysmal job Trump did containing the virus. The media hyped this daily by showing ongoing death counts.
But, imagine what would have happened to that bogus Dem rallying point had Pfizer announced their vaccine before the election. Pfizer knew and had control of that power. Essentially, Pfizer picked their candidate. This is completely unforgivable.
It was Trump’s concept that allocated the resources for the pharmaceutical companies to go on “Operation Warp Speed” to bring a vaccine rapidly to market. Our taxes paid for that. Yet Pfizer held on to their vaccine announcement, knowing the media was proclaiming Trump’s failure with the virus. Very soon, everyone will have been vaccinated, China’s bug will have been mostly vanquished, we can all go back to normal, and Biden will be getting the credit according to the corrupt media. In Chebanse, we call that bull.
In my life I had never seen the type of outpouring of love and support for one presidential candidate as was shown to Trump. Everywhere he went he amassed spectacularly large crowds where they had to turn people away. Trump rallies were held all over the country … even without Trump’s presence.
At the same time, Biden basically stayed home, not done since William McKinley, in 1896. It’s called a “front porch campaign.” Who does that in modern times? Biden’s few rallies were pitifully small and often mocked. What did he know?
Why were the media polls spectacularly wrong … again? Considering millions of dollars are invested in polling, how could they really have been that wrong for the second presidential election in a row? What happened to the “blue wave” pollsters predicted? You suppose weighted polling helps Democrats raise extra money? Would you donate if you thought your favored candidate was going to lose?
Did you notice though, after the supposed loss, no Trump voters rioted, burned cities, or looted for sneakers and big screen televisions? Businesses removed the plywood from their windows … installed in case Trump won!
For clarification, despite media edicts, Biden hasn’t been certified president yet. Media talking heads giddily keep calling him president-elect Biden, but he hasn’t been certified by election officials, as is law. The votes have not all been counted, the results have not been certified, and the courts have not heard Trump’s cases. Recall, Al Gore put off election results with the courts for 37 days in 2000, so buckle up folks.
Additionally, the media is supposed to report the news, not cheerlead the presidential candidate of their choice, ala CNN, thus making the point of most of my commentaries the past year. After the hell Dems and the media put Trump through for four years, they deserve no reconciliation by the 70 million Trump voters, regardless of how much Biden calls for it. Simply put, we don’t trust you.
Biden and the Swamp will ultimately win, but the whole process will forever be tainted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!