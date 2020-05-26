Former President Barack Obama gave a commencement broadcast on social media to 2020 graduates from predominately black universities. Evidently, Stacey Abrams was busy running Georgia, so they reverted to a backup.
As is his predilection, the man I call the “Great Divider” couldn’t resist taking potshots at any president not himself. If you recall, anything not going right during his reign was President George W. Bush’s fault, and anything President Donald Trump has done right is because Obama started it.
The day before the commencement speech, Obama shot his mouth off in a web talk with the Obama Alumni Association, a fan club of sorts. He prophesied, “This election that’s coming up on every level is so important … ” “What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life.”
Obviously, this was aimed at Trump, but I can’t think of a more apt description for the entire Obama presidency. I wish I would have written that, as it personifies the term “The Great Divider.”
The next day, Obama casually sat in his Martha’s Vineyard palace moaning about Trump’s handling of the Wuhan Virus. Do you think when Teddy Roosevelt barked his “Man in the Middle” speech he had people like Obama in mind? Obama’s diatribe became another opportunity to whine about Trump.
I couldn’t determine if Obama was paid for his tirade. One would surmise he wasn’t, but it was odd three different nonprofit organizations put this video together. Lauren Powell’s “XQ Institute,” the “Lebron James Foundation” and Hollywood’s “Entertainment Industry Foundation” were involved in the video, although to what purpose wasn’t explained.
In opening remarks, Obama gave a shout out to someone named Aniyah and her time with the Obama Foundation. The Obama Foundation is also a nonprofit organization to oversee the creation of the Barack Obama Presidential Center on the south side of Chicago. This is the same center the strapped taxpayers of Illinois will be required to shell out millions of dollars for roads and infrastructure, at the least, and knowing the shenanigans of the Pritzer/Madigan Duo, probably more. Doubting Obama is doing anything for free, perhaps restitution was to his foundation?
Additionally, am I the only one a little apprehensive four nonprofit organizations are involved in an Obama production? My Chebanse upbringing screams for someone to follow the money.
I’ve listened and read the transcript of the Obama speech a few times. On its face, it seems articulate and innocuous. When considering the target audience was young, liberally indoctrinated graduates who probably have not been following national issues, other than the limitations the virus is having on their social lives, No Drama Obama delivered a “cool” sermon.
But if one were to scratch the veneer off the shallow address, it was apparent Obama was second-guessing any president not named Obama again. In his sermon he taunted, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” “… turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions.”
While this was going on, it has been revealed between the time Trump was elected and took office in 2017, Obama launched the phony Russian collusion hoax sitting in the Oval Office with Joe Biden, John Brennan, Jim Clapper, Susan Rice, Jim Comey and Sally Yates in attendance. Yates, new to the cabal, reportedly was shocked.
Obama then directed his cronies to leak rumors concerning Russia and Trump to any media outlet gullible enough to run with it, which naturally included the New York Times and Washington Post. Ludicrously, these two tabloids won Pulitzer Prizes for this false reporting, making these prizes as worthless as Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize.
In moves that would make J. Edgar Hoover blush, former FBI Director Jim Comey, the lone holdover from the Obama experiment to the Trump administration, continued the hoax and leaks up to the time Trump unceremoniously canned him.
Obama is doing damage control now. He’s aware his subversive operation, aided and abetted by Biden and Hillary Clinton, is being exposed. More information is made public daily of their nefarious misdeeds. Sadly, roots run so deep through the Washington Swamp I doubt any of us ever will know the full truth or see them do prison time.
To borrow a term from Bush 43, the real “Axis of Evil” to America has been the trio of Clinton, Biden and Obama. Using the powers of the FBI, DOJ, IRS and CIA, they destroyed their enemies and looted from not only our country, but the rest of the world as well. They plotted to drive this country away from our democratic roots and toward a socialist New World Order, enriching themselves immensely in the process.
It will become a matter of history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!