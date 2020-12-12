Due to previously addressed sleep disorders, I spend time pondering life while staring at our bedroom ceiling. Here’s a peek inside my head:
What is it that makes Trump so polarizing? I’m somewhat intelligent, at least my mom tells me so, and believe Trump to be one of our better presidents. Millions of people passionately agree with me. We pay attention to his deeds and are not hurt by his words. Yet, there’s tons of people who despise him, and not just at CNN either. Surely there’s a few Trump Derangement Syndrome inflicted folks who are intelligent, too. One side or the other is missing something.
My wife has me dieting. I’m hungry enough to eat the southbound end of a northbound walrus. So, after starving for a month to lose 15 pounds, how can a 6-ounce Italian beef tack 2 pounds back on?
Wonder if Trump will declare martial law and suspend the Constitution to get fair election results? Notable scholars such as Bill Bennett and Mark Levin mentioned it. This hasn’t been done since 1941. It would be interesting if for no other reason than to watch the explosion of the talking heads in media.
Equally as mystifying is this infernal China bug. Why is it deadly to some and a bothersome cold to others? I know a woman in her upper 80s with serious health issues that contracted COVID; she’s fine today. I also knew a healthy young man in his 40s who tragically passed away. This defies logic.
Why are we “allowed” to go to Walmart, but not the local diner or church? State mandates are so arbitrary and capricious. Are governors just making these up as they go along? And, why does the church not have the government in court?
It doesn’t look like lockdowns are an answer either. We’re nearly 300 days into this experiment but it’s only gotten worse. The politicians demand we stay home, while they do what they want. What if we stopped paying politicians for shutting businesses down arbitrarily while flaunting their own mandates?
Of course, not paying salaries isn’t going to hurt the Illinois governor. He’s down to his last $3.4 billion; he ain’t going hungry. He’s managed to shut down over 11,000 businesses and 18,000 bars/restaurants while waiting for Nancy Pelosi to bail out Illinois’ pension mess. Surprised he hasn’t gotten an Emmy for leading the country in businesses closures. They give them to governors with blood on their hands, so ruining careers and lives should also be a worthy category.
What have school closures done to our nation’s children? The ultimate consequence of this illogical teacher’s union deed won’t be known for years, but surely there will be a price to be paid. E-learning certainly isn’t working. Well, perhaps a year away from the socialist bull force-fed to them might offset some of this travesty.
What am I going to buy my wife for Christmas? A stove won’t fit under the tree and I’m not wrapping it. Maybe a gift card to Victoria’s Secret? Last time I bought something there for her she threw it at me and told me to wear it. It didn’t fit and looked silly on me.
Has anyone else considered the irony of millionaire Congressmen arguing about how much of our money they want to give back to bridge COVID shutdowns? It appears the House is closing in on an agreement … now that the election is over. Pelosi actually mumbled and waved her arms that the much-trimmed-down relief package is “OK now because we have a different president.” Consider the sheer audacity of that statement. Worth $120 million, she admitted to monetarily punishing the Great Unwashed so as to play political games with Trump. In Webber’s-World she’d be tried for treason. Surely her maker will judge harshly this atrocious crime to humanity?
Are Democrats, those with a conscience, comfortable with the election results? Does their moral compass allow them peace with a Joe Biden presidency that might have been won under auspicious circumstances? Don’t they at least wonder why Biden campaigned from his basement?
When will Mike Madigan get arrested for the bribery accusations? Is JB Pritzker dancing around this matter? Try getting the picture of Pritzker dancing out of your head – no wonder I can’t sleep.
With so many people out of work why don’t any of them try filling one of the nation’s 40,000 trucks sitting idle? And why aren’t truckers being mentioned for going to the front of the line for vaccines — they’ve been keeping this country running during the entire Wuhan virus fiasco. Without them, trips to Walmart and Amazon orders will be history. If our head honchos think truckers are expendable, they’ve lost more marbles than originally thought.
Why is mainstream media 82 percent liberal? Will they ever meet their day of reckoning … and how can I help push this along?
Given Biden and the Swamp will be cozying back up to China, overlooking all the thefts and espionage in exchange for personal gain, should I start learning to speak Mandarin? Can anyone explain why nobody is looking into Hunter Biden’s shenanigans?
Finally, and this is really bugging me, why is our bedroom ceiling blue? Whose idea was that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!