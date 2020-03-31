The Cambridge dictionary states the word “suspicion” as “making you feel something illegal is happening or that something is wrong.”
I’ve mentioned my late father often called me suspicious, and he was right, although I am usually suspicious because I suspect ulterior motives.
Dad was one of the first to board the Trump Train but sadly, didn’t live long enough to see Donald Trump elected, nor how nearly half the country went off the rails over Trump’s election. I believe he too would be suspicious over the methods and costs the Swamp has used to attempt the overthrow of a Trump presidency or how there are people rooting against the president. It’s comparable to rooting for the pilot of your plane to fail.
Anyway, I just can’t help myself; my brain asks uneasy questions, such as:
• Given the Chinese virus hysteria, including various government entities shutting down and/or decimating businesses, why was the stock market allowed to stay open to wipe out all gains made since Trump became president? It allowed Wall Street fat cats to help themselves to our 401(k)s, particularly when the computer programs took over.
• What’s going to be done with those four Congressman who sold stock shares worth millions immediately after learning in a closed-door meeting of the impending epidemic barreling toward us? Someone should check their phone records. Has this been swept under the rug?
• If gold and silver are so valuable right now, why are they selling it?
• How badly will the Deep State allow our economy to be destroyed before we determine the economic costs outweighs some of the preventative measures being taken for the virus? Trump mentioned a desire to end quarantines by Easter so as to get the economy rolling again, only to be met with the usual panic-stricken naysayers, the same people who also find fault in Trump breathing our air.
• What does virus prevention have to do with our Second Amendment rights to bear arms, as some government officials are proposing? Or were you officials purposely trying to increase guns and ammo sales? If so, well played. I even bought another one.
• Why should prisoners be jettisoned before their sentence is paid? There are people in the government who want to take our guns away and reduce the prison population — at the same time. Were there any murderers or rapists let free? How are we safer with prisoners being released early?
• Concerning those prisoners who were let go early, were they allowed/required to vote first?
• Speaking of voting, before Congress started arguing about a stimulus, had you ever heard of “ballot harvesting?” Me neither. It’s a process Nancy Pelosi attempted to deviously attach to the stimulus to apply to all states, as done in California now. It allows people to collect mail-in or absentee ballots, turning in what they want, losing what they don’t want, and swaying elections, as done in California now. What did that have to do with the stimulus?
• Why did the Democrats propose to add money to the stimulus for the Kennedy Center, NPR and Congressional salaries? We all have been robbed of our basic freedoms, countless others have lost their jobs and that’s how those morons want to spend our money?
• Why do we get morning briefings from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo? This might surprise many New Yawkers, but most of us don’t live in N.Y., nor care much about their issues. We have our own problems, particularly us Illinois schmucks. Is the plan to replace Sleepy Joe and Crazy Bernie as the Democratic nominee for president with Cuomo, so he now gets all the television exposure?
About Cuomo, the morning after the stimulus bill was thought to have first been settled, Cuomo was already complaining N.Y. wasn’t getting enough money from the stimulus. How long until other governors follow suit?
On second thought, listening to Cuomo is better than listening to anything Gov. J.B. Pritzker yammers about. I’ve been away from Illinois for a while, is there any truth to the rumor he’s considering a “confined-to-home” tax?
• What about those sanctuary cities and states, how much federal aid should they get?
• Am I the only one that doesn’t trust the motives of the commercials about the virus being put out by every television station?
• Is it just me, or is Fox News showing more commercials while everyone is stuck watching virus updates? Is CNN doing that, too?
On a final note, now that CNN and their ilk are doubting Trump about his inclination to try the malaria drug, hydrochlorquine, to combat the virus I’ll finish with a hypothetical question:
If you are unfortunate enough to contract the virus and your doctor offered the drug, or instructed you to wait until the vaccine comes out next year, what’s your decision?
You listening to Trump or CNN?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!