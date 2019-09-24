Did you hear about the newest specimen of yellow journalism published in the Sept. 15 edition of the New York Times? A smear essay, artfully edited, was leveled against Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. As Yogi said, “Déjà vu all over again.”
In typical sheep-like behavior, other news outlets, and nearly all the Democratic presidential hopefuls ran with the story — hook, line and sinker.
The opinion piece is part of a forthcoming book, the work of reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, apparently in an attempt to peddle sensationalism. Evidently, their appetites were not slaked by previous public lynchings of Brett Kavanaugh, so they claimed the FBI had further evidence of another drunken sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh. Said misconduct was alleged to have been perpetrated on a hapless “victim” while Kavanaugh was at Yale.
There was one glaring problem with this article. The alleged “victim” doesn’t recall the incident. She has no beef with Kavanaugh.
Additionally, the article cast more doubt on the original claim concocted by Christine Blasey Ford, in conjunction with Sen. Dianne Feinstein. If you recall, Feinstein unwittingly employed a Chinese spy on her staff for 20-plus years. Perhaps she should have gotten her own affairs in order before attempting the political gamesmanship required to tear a man’s reputation apart for unsubstantiated college pranks.
Nevertheless, the horse bolted from the barn. The Associated Press, that paragon of journalistic mediocrity, filled print space on the matter. The actual author of the AP hogwash went unnamed. Regrettably, the Daily Journal ran the AP story as well. Perhaps they should request their money back.
According to the AP, Democrat presidential hopefuls instantly weighed in about Kavanaugh. Sure enough, the “impeachment” word, always on the mind of any self-loathing Democrat, spewed forth.
Kamala Harris: “… Kavanaugh lied to the US Senate and most importantly to the American people.” She then indignantly tweeted, “he must be impeached.”
Not sure what Kavanaugh lied about, or why he should be impeached, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the former attorney general of California. Recall she was accused of sexual misconduct and cronyism while dating then-San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, 30 years her elder. Isn’t there a term for that sort of upward mobility?
Beto O’Rourke, no stranger to criminal activity himself, stood on a chair and chirped: “We know he lied under oath. He should be impeached.”
Similar to Harris, O’Rourke didn’t elaborate on what Kavanaugh lied about. Hey, Beto, while you’re out attempting to take our guns, why don’t you first explain to us what Kavanaugh lied about? We’ll be on our porches waiting.
Julian Castro weighed in with a tweet: “… (He) lied under oath. He should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the DOJ to properly investigate the matter.” Yeah, Julio, that’s what we need, more congressional reviews by congressmen clamoring to get their mugs on television.
Not to be outdone, Cory “Spartacus” Booker yammered a tweet: “… I stand with the survivors and countless other Americans in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin.” Survivors?
As if she were demanding heads, Elizabeth Warren shouted; “… like the man who appointed him [Trump], Kavanaugh should be impeached.”
Biden and the Bern didn’t have much to say or at least nothing salacious enough for the AP to regurgitate.
The next Tuesday, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley filed a resolution for an impeachment inquiry for Kavanaugh. Perhaps, for the sake of saving us tax dollars, they could organize a “two-fer” by impeaching Trump and Kavanaugh at the same time?
Think about this, folks: A false op-ed promoting a book by the supposed leader in print journalism, the New York Times, and everyone ideologically left of center immediately springs into action to run their mouths. Having drug Kavanaugh through perdition during his confirmation, while embarrassing the nation, the wound was about healed when the scab is ripped off again … for a false narrative. To sell books regurgitating drunken college pranks. The Times since has apologized, but being from Chebanse and all, I don’t believe they meant it. A seed was planted.
Is there anyone who doesn’t realize this misinformation dissemination is nothing more than the left lobbing cannonballs over Kavanaugh’s head about the Roe v. Wade decision? They’re forewarning him to never consider overturning their right to kill babies.
Consider the carnage planned by the left when the aging Judge Bader needs replacing. Pity the poor soul who aspires to her seat in the Court.
Unless Trump inserts himself on the Court. Imagine that — Supreme Court Judge Donald Trump. Suppose Judge Ginsburg can hang on another year?
