My name is Jordy Webber. I’m Webber’s good-lookin’ dog, named after some overpaid football player. He’s “busy” and asked me to pen his column this week.
If you’re wondering what I’d know about being an over-the-road trucker, let me tell ya, I’ve got plenty of experience in a big rig…mostly because Webber’s too cheap to buy me a plane ticket to Arizona.
Fortunately, my first trip was with one of the most professional drivers a mutt like me would ever sniff. Larry, my co-driver, is great...for a human.
When we rolled out, I recall it being colder than a well-digger’s butt. I’ve no idea how cold that is, but it’s a term I picked up at the terminal. They all talk like sailors there. Even some of the men, too!
After introductions, we climbed into Larry’s Peterbilt. The trucks are so spacious; larger than Ms. Dawn’s Nissan, my usual ride. I sat in the passenger seat watching for critters for a while. Not seeing any, I jumped into Larry’s bunk. It’s really nice back there.
The first day we drove all the way to Rolla, Missouri before stopping. My teeth were floating. After natures call, we settled down for a peaceful night at a truck stop where I was introduced to McDonald’s fries. Whoa!
The following morning, I was snoozing on the passenger seat when Larry shook me to go outside for “business.” Living with Webber I’m not used to getting up too early, so this was a major inconvenience. Lunch was in Oklahoma. I inhaled some more fries, then went for a run before getting back in the truck.
We drove forever before stopping just outside Texas for the evening. Larry explained it’s good to stop early for a parking spot. If you drive too late, there isn’t any available parking. While I was delighted for the conversation, I wondered why he was talking to a dog. Did he expect an answer?
He got up even earlier the next day. It was still dark for crying out loud. You try doing “business” outside in the cold and dark. I climbed back up into Larry’s still warm bunk and laid on his pillow. That got me yelled at.
We drove to Clovis, New Mexico for fuel. Breakfast consisted of plain dogfood. I was really in the mood for bacon…with fries. Humans are lucky — they get to eat all the good stuff. I could have bit Larry when he laughingly told another driver fries give me gas.
Getting back on the road, I rode shotgun and watched Larry drive. He just sits there on his butt and holds the steering wheel. Occasionally, he would pass a vehicle, but mostly vehicles passed us. Not sure why he let them pass us so much. When Ms. Dawn’s driving the Nissan, nobody passes us.
We shut down in Deming, New Mexico for the evening. Larry stuffed me in my pen for some odd reason. I think he was sweet-talking some gal on the phone –- he was grinning and laughing a lot.
In the middle of the night Larry began rustling around and let me out. He started up the truck and we were off again. I wearily climbed back into the passenger seat for sentry duty. Well, it was dark, the road seemed to go on forever, the truck was warm, and you can probably figure out the ensuing result. Glad Larry stayed awake. Next thing I knew we were in Arizona.
It was about daybreak and we had pulled into what Larry was telling somebody on his headset was the customer. We were there about an hour when Webber showed up. That old coot’s beard was as white as mine. He and Larry laughed and back-slapped each other. Then Webber tossed me in a car and took off. I didn’t get a chance to lick Larry good bye.
When I left Arizona, it was with different driver named Don. Nice guy, too. We headed over to the Texas terminal. It’s enormous; there were trucks everywhere. They stuck me in the manager’s office –- a guy named Moe -– so I didn’t get run over. Hope Moe didn’t mind that I marked a chair in his office. Everybody treated me pretty good there, although nobody offered something to eat. I smelled fries on Moe’s breath after lunch.
Later, Don came back so we headed out. We stopped at a truck stop right away. Just as he parked in the fuel island, I spotted another dog going in and wanted a sniff. (Webber says I’m like Joe Biden in that way, whoever he is.) But Don rudely shut the door in my face.
He left the truck running, so I was safe and warm. While watching out the window I saw that pooch come back out. She was a gorgeous Cocker with deep brown eyes. She and her driver climbed into an ugly Freightliner and drove off. Didn’t even look my way and here I was, sporting this beautiful Peterbilt.
Insulted that they ignored me, I got a little rambunctious barking and accidently stepped on the door lock. My bad. It took Don about two hours finagling with the window to open the door. He was a little perturbed with me for a while. We made it back home a couple days later, and I didn’t get any more fries.
I believe God makes truckers out of a different mold than other folks. What a bunch of great guys and gals. Those drivers never shut down for one minute during the pandemic, making sure everyone had anything they needed. Some stayed out for months. They had to be terrified of catching something traveling all over the country while everyone else stayed safely home. People and the media talk about the heroes during this epidemic, but not much is said about the truckers that kept this country running. Without them, America stops.
I’m headed back out with Don this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!