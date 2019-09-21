WalletHub is out with its list of the “Most Fun Cities” in America, and both Chicago and St. Louis ranked in the Top 20.
The e-commerce website compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 66 metrics. Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub, said researchers focused on entertainment, recreation and nightlife options. Plus, how much all of it would cost.
“So, not just fun but fun on a budget,” Gonzalez said.
The average American spends about $3,000 per year on entertainment, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The metrics ranged from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.
Chicago ranked as the top spot locally and the fifth most fun city in America. Las Vegas finished in the top spot nationally, followed by Orlando, New York and Miami.
Chicago did well when it came to entertainment, recreation and nightlife options. Gonzalez said Chicago could do better when it comes to cost. The Second City ranked 144th out of 182 cities for cost. Chicago was tied with New York with the No. 1 rank for the number of park playgrounds per capita, according to the research.
St. Louis also made the top 20 nationally, coming in at No. 18. Gonzalez said St. Louis was more affordable than Chicago and still a lot of options for entertainment.
Elsewhere, Indianapolis and Milwaukee both cracked the Top 50. Indianapolis finished 36th and Milwaukee ranked 41st nationally. When it comes to lowest average beer prices, Milwaukee finished second in the nation.
Des Moines, Iowa, ranked at 103rd in the nation. Gonzalez said Des Moines has a lot less options for fun compared to other cities in neighboring states.
