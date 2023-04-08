Today would’ve been my Mom’s 100th birthday, and I still think of her often even as it has been 16 years since she passed away. You really never forget the life’s lessons your parents tried to instill in you, despite sometimes you didn’t want to listen.
There’s some truth to the old saying, “Mom knows best.” My Mom, Rosemary Breach, brought me into this world almost 63 years ago, and she was always my biggest fan as she was to my eight siblings. After becoming a parent of two children, I don’t know how she did it for nine.
She grew up in the Great Depression and her family moved around to wherever her dad, John Klaiber, could find a job. She was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., on April 8, 1923, and her family lived in St. Joseph, Mich., for several years before moving to South Bend, Ind. When Mom was a sophomore in high school, her dad landed a job in Harrisburg, Pa., and they moved once again.
After graduating from Harrisburg Catholic High School in 1941, Mom earned a nursing degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After the U.S. entered World War II, she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, rising to the rank of sergeant. She was stationed stateside during the war.
She married my Dad, Edward Breach, in 1947 in Harrisburg, where they started their family two years later. My Dad, a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran, also served during World War II and was stationed in England. Truly the Greatest Generation.
After the war ended, Dad worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and eventually took a job in Logansport, Ind., just before I was born. Our family moved to Indiana, and the rest is history. I mostly lived in Indiana until moving to Illinois in 2006 to work at the Daily Journal.
I worked at a variety of jobs for decade or so before landing a newspaper gig. It’s something I went to school for, and my mom always encouraged me to keep writing. I’ll never forget that and how much it still means to me today.
I’ll also never forget a lot of her sayings, even on the most trivial things like a lost item. “It’ll turn up,” she would say, and it always did after she said, “Pray to St. Anthony.” And, “You have to share.”
Also, “Stop fighting,” when us kids would get into arguments, or the dreaded, “Wait ‘til your father gets home.” He did, and we paid the price. Oh, those invaluable life lessons.
She kept us all in line while working as a registered nurse at the local hospital. Simply amazing.
Mom was a devout Catholic, and we never were allowed to miss Mass even when we were on a family vacation. My mom had the uncanny ability to find a Catholic church whether were in Wisconsin, New York, Michigan or Oregon. Obviously, it was pre-internet so she had a keen eye for spotting Catholic churches.
Dad died when I was 21, and I had a difficult time dealing with that for seven or eight years. Mom was always the rock after that, and the extended family who lived in Indiana always got together at Christmas time. My brothers and sisters now live in Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Hawaii, so only about six of us are able to get together Memorial Day weekend in Indiana — others via Zoom.
We often reminisce the stories of growing up and try to invoke the wisdom Mom instilled in us and her practicality of making things last, especially food. Leftover mashed potatoes became potato cakes a day later. A Sunday ham became ham and green beans on Wednesday and pork roast lived on as chop suey.
She never played favorites — she loved us all equally. I was so glad my kids, Veronica and Ryan, got to know Grandma Rosemary when they were young. I’ll never forget the Easter weekend she spent with us in 2005 in Indiana. Memories are cherished forever.
I sometimes read or hear stories of people who became estranged from their parents or family members for whatever reason. If it’s something minor, reach out to them. Make amends. Life is too damn short.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
