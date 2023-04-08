mom and rayn

Rosemary Breach was there for the First Communion of her grandson, Ryan Breach, in 2005 in Logansport, Ind. Rosemary would’ve celebrated her 100th birthday today.

Today would’ve been my Mom’s 100th birthday, and I still think of her often even as it has been 16 years since she passed away. You really never forget the life’s lessons your parents tried to instill in you, despite sometimes you didn’t want to listen.

There’s some truth to the old saying, “Mom knows best.” My Mom, Rosemary Breach, brought me into this world almost 63 years ago, and she was always my biggest fan as she was to my eight siblings. After becoming a parent of two children, I don’t know how she did it for nine.

She grew up in the Great Depression and her family moved around to wherever her dad, John Klaiber, could find a job. She was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., on April 8, 1923, and her family lived in St. Joseph, Mich., for several years before moving to South Bend, Ind. When Mom was a sophomore in high school, her dad landed a job in Harrisburg, Pa., and they moved once again.

