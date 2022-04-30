Even if you aren’t spending time each day reading and researching current events impacting higher education, you are likely aware that America’s colleges and universities are confronting a time of extraordinary change.
Colleges are struggling financially as enrollments have declined, and some have even been forced to close their doors permanently.
Across the nation, the most effective colleges are taking proactive steps to explore the innovations that will drive success into the future, and they are working to implement these new strategies efficiently and sustainably.
While it’s proven uncomfortable if not difficult to embrace many of these changes, it’s been almost too easy for us to blame them on a global pandemic.
The truth is that higher education was already on the precipice of a sea change well before we knew about the widespread proliferation of a virus called COVID-19.
As an example, community colleges in Illinois had already suffered a decade-long enrollment decline when we were forced to implement emergency operations planning in March 2020 that resulted in the temporary closure of campus facilities and a wholesale shift toward virtual teaching, learning, and support.
Even at that time, we had already spent countless hours designing short-term credentials, expanding hybrid and online courses, contemplating competency-based education and fretting about the impact of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).
To be sure, we aren’t yet fully free from the pandemic, but we’ve finally obtained enough intellectual and emotional distance from the urgency it required to understand that a virus didn’t cause the need for paradigmatic change in higher education; rather, it made the need for change more complex and, perhaps, more immediately necessary.
In the recent past, I’ve referenced one such transformation in progress here at Kankakee Community College.
Even as I write this column, a cross-functional team of colleagues is working out the final details of implementing KCC’s first competency-based education program.
Unlike traditional models which base completion on “seat time” or the number of hours, weeks, and months students are enrolled in a class, this new approach will give students the flexibility to complete their course of study and move on as soon as they are able to demonstrate the skills required.
We’re also making our course schedule increasingly more flexible by including a variety of start dates and shorter-term classes stacked intentionally to help students get short-term credentials quickly and efficiently.
Why should students wait months before starting a program?
We’re even planning a winter term, perfectly designed for students to complete a course during the holiday season if that’s a choice that works for them.
Perhaps the most exciting development in the past few years has been the expansion of apprenticeships at KCC so that students can work while they learn.
As KCC recovers from these last few tumultuous years, we’re asking ourselves the question, “Where do we go from here?” It’s our hope that such a question may help us write our “future story.” We are ready to embrace the need for continued change. That’s exactly what authors Arthur Levine and Scott Van Pelt have done in their book “The Great Upheaval: Higher Education’s Past, Present, and Uncertain Future.”
In this research, the authors look to the past for models of transformational change in higher education. As they document this history, they also build a predictive framework for what we may expect to happen in higher education. Perhaps not surprisingly, the comparative models they identify are the music industry, the film industry, and the newspaper industry.
It’s a compelling argument that Levine and Van Pelt make, an argument that has captured the collective attention of the higher education community and so many others across the nation who are both concerned about the current state of higher education and, at the same time, eager to experience sorely needed innovation.
Perhaps higher education is truly in the beginning stages of a sea change. What will our programs, classes and services become as we design new models to serve students in the age of a knowledge economy? In the final pages of their book, Levine and Van Pelt predict that the “disruption faced by regional universities and community colleges will be a matter of attrition” as students choose alternative providers for “cheaper, more convenient, unbundled and in some cases higher-quality instruction.”
For those among us who recognize the value of the community college mission, this is a dire prediction. However, a few sentences later, they suggest an alternative path for those colleges who are committed to remaining relevant: “To hold onto their students and escape disruption, these institutions will have to offer some tangible advantage that alternative providers cannot.”
Here, at KCC, we’re working hard to develop and refine these “tangible advantages,” which will cement KCC as this community’s college and the best post-secondary option available in this region we serve. As this community’s college, it’s our responsibility and our mission to enhance quality of life by connecting students with family- sustaining careers. This mission will be at the core of all our efforts to transform the strategies and tactics we use to get it done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.