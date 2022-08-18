The Kankakee School District 111 did what it thought was best for the students when it OK’d a $26.4 million contract to build a field house-community center at Kankakee High School. The board didn’t consider the taxpayer with its 6-1 vote on Aug. 8 in favor of awarding the contract to Vissering Construction Company, based in Streator.
When the school district first looked into building the facility in November of 2021, the cost was at $16.5 million, but the impending supply-chain issues sent the cost of the facility skyrocketing by 60%. The Board went ahead to approve the bid with Chris Bohlen the lone board member voting against.
Shouldn’t the board have waited a year to see if construction costs could likely decrease? Paying $10 million more for the facility is an awful lot of money that could’ve gone to other needs within the district.
Bohlen said the district should focus on students’ academic needs first, especially when a good portion of the money came from federal funds for COVID-19 relief. The additional $10 million will likely have to come from other funds to be transfered to the capital fund. District superintendent Genevra Walters said the money wouldn’t come from the education fund.
We think the board should consider what Bohlen said — that athletics is an important part of the educational experience, but building maintenance should be prioritized, along with other much-needed projects like fixing the tennis courts, the junior high’s swimming pool and installing air conditioning throughout the district.
We agree, as those areas are also an integral part of improving on the complete educational experience. Athletics is important, especially with the recent success of the basketball, football and track programs. But letting that success cloud board members sound judgment isn’t prudent.
Constructing a college-level field house with an indoor 200-meter track and four basketball courts among other amenities could’ve waited to get more input from the community in addition to saving millions of dollars. How many more teachers could’ve been hired instead?
Walters said the district will seek a grant to cover construction of the childcare room, childcare storage and playground. It’s also exploring a sustainability partner to cover the mechanicals of the building to help reduce the cost. The district said construction of the facility could begin in September with completion in 2024.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
