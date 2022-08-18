Daily Journal Editorial Board

The Kankakee School District 111 did what it thought was best for the students when it OK’d a $26.4 million contract to build a field house-community center at Kankakee High School. The board didn’t consider the taxpayer with its 6-1 vote on Aug. 8 in favor of awarding the contract to Vissering Construction Company, based in Streator.

When the school district first looked into building the facility in November of 2021, the cost was at $16.5 million, but the impending supply-chain issues sent the cost of the facility skyrocketing by 60%. The Board went ahead to approve the bid with Chris Bohlen the lone board member voting against.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you