Daily Journal Editorial Board

Often, we’ve heard or read that downtown Kankakee isn’t what it used to be in the 1950s and 1960s. Yes, not many small-town downtowns across the country resemble what they were decades ago.

Yet, Kankakee is a survivor — home to many dedicated, hard-working people who are invested in promoting the community in which they work and live. According to the Kankakee Development Corporation, there are more than 10 eateries in the downtown area as well as nine places of entertainment venues and places of interest. Downtown Kankakee is also home to more than a dozen retail shops from an auto parts store and a locksmith to boutiques, art galleries and clothiers.

